Frost & Sullivan Applauds AT&T for its Effective Strategy and Competitive Differentiation in the European Managed SD-WAN Services Industry

AT&T manages SD-WAN deployments across Europe and its key verticals include retail, manufacturing, and transportation. The company recorded significant client wins in Europe, the majority involving complex deployments, such as running SD-WAN over third-party networks (including internet and multiprotocol label switching [MPLS]). It provides a holistic offering through a wide choice of SD-WAN solutions, significant customer flexibility, and a strong underlay (such as broadband and dedicated internet, MPLS, and bring-your-own-access) and overlay (SD-WAN technologies, appliance delivery, and NFV) infrastructure.

"With its comprehensive portfolio of managed SD-WAN, strategy effectiveness, and competitive differentiation, AT&T has established a strong European presence. Its security features, innovations, wide choice of deployment options, and strong collaborative ecosystem enables it to offer a superior and uniquely extensive range of SD-WAN solutions in the market," explained Divya Prasad, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

AT&T focuses on customer relationships through various assistance centers, dedicated sales teams, and trained support staff that can solve customers' networking-related issues. The company provides broad capabilities in all aspects of SD-WAN deployments through its team of expert engineers. Its experts provide end-to-end managed SD-WAN services to support network design, integration, operations, and pre- and post-sales support. Other effective competitive strategies include:

AT&T offers extensive capabilities to meet customers' complex networking needs and design their global transformation plans based on its consultative SD-WAN approach.

A dedicated team reviews SD-WAN deployments on an ongoing basis, taking corrective measures as required.

AT&T constantly aims to meet customers' security needs, with a high focus on offering secure access secure edge (SASE) frameworks to customers.

Customers access flexible pricing options based on use and service chosen, such as license size, installation type, bandwidth use, maintenance requirements, and any other service.

AT&T leverages its strong brand value globally, its marketing activities drive its in-country sales in Europe , and it regularly invites customers to participate in small-scale, interactive customer events to share the latest insights on service offerings, contributing to its continued growth and strong presence in the European region.

"AT&T continues to help businesses move toward digital transformation, advancing its position in Europe. Its comprehensive managed SD-WAN solutions support businesses' rapidly growing requirements as they move to the cloud," stated Prasad. "There's no doubt that, with its continual focus on innovation and strong technology collaborations, AT&T creates immense value for the entire ecosystem."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger leadership, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

