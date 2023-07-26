Frost & Sullivan Applauds Cargill for its Market Leading Position to Help Enable More Reliable and More Sustainable Transformers

Cargill recognized as the 2023 Global Company of the Year in Global Green Transformers for FR3® natural ester, a non-toxic, carbon-neutral, and 100% biodegradable dielectric fluid that helps the power grid operate more reliably than mineral oil. 

SAN ANTONIO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed the green transformers and sustainable solutions industry and, based on its research results, awarded Cargill with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the Global Green Transformers and Sustainable Solutions category for its FR3® natural ester solution, used for 25+ years and in over three million transformers globally, setting the company apart from competitors.

2023 Global Green Transformers and Sustainable Solutions Company of the Year Award

Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Due to the wide-reaching scope of FR3's applications, the industry acknowledges it as a customer-centric product that can solve untapped problems of market stakeholders, demonstrating Cargill's leadership qualities."

Cargill's FR3 natural ester dielectric fluid delivers more safety, reliability, performance, and sustainability than mineral oil and supports use in transformers across power generation, transmission and distribution applications. Integrated with multiple efficiencies, the solution significantly surpasses mineral oil, with a 17% average savings in total cost of ownership, up to 20% more load capacity, up to eight times longer insulation life, and 56 times fewer carbon dioxide emissions than mineral oil. As a K-class fluid, FR3 fluid has exceptionally high flash and fire points (360 degrees Celsius) and zero reported fires, surpassing mineral oil in terms of fire safety. FR3 natural ester delivers more reliability through its superior moisture management and substantially extends the transformer's life by up to three times longer, differentiating Cargill in the industry.

The company works closely with transformer manufacturers and end users to educate the market on the benefits of using natural ester and help accelerate the adoption of higher performing, more sustainable solutions for the power industry. FR3 natural ester highlights Cargill's attention and dedication to helping the industry meet increasingly aggressive sustainability goals while also improving product quality. FR3 fluid substantially fortifies Cargill's pioneering market position based on its many advantages over conventional petroleum-based products.

"Cargill and FR3 natural ester have become a prominent name in the global green transformers industry. Its customer-centric business framework and revolutionary products position it to drive the green market into its next growth phase, build stronger relationships, and sustain its leadership in the coming years," added Neha Tatikota, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

