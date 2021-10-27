Frost & Sullivan Applauds Everynet for Providing Scalable, Reliable, and Easy to Deploy Connectivity with Its Low-power Wide-area Network (LPWAN) IoT Offerings

Everynet's national LoRaWAN® network provides unique technical features such as end-to-end security with two cryptography layers, adaptive data rate configuration, and bi-directional Internet of Things (IoT) device communication. The LoRaWAN® technology network allows for rapid growth through partner resellers and distributors, including:

mobile network operators (MNOs),

mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs),

application solution providers (ASPs),

managed service providers (MSPs), and

Internet service providers (ISPs).

Everynet's national LoRaWAN® network deployment in the United States runs across 36 metropolitan areas (e.g., Denver, Chicago, and Las Vegas) and 100 logistics corridors (e.g., airports, seaports, and cargo). It gives wholesale LoRaWAN® customers access to the network and to solutions, platforms, and certified devices that can serve different enterprise use cases. As an example, for utilities, the network allows remote device monitoring and transmits data on water systems, substations, smart grid reclosers, transformers, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and residential and commercial metering. It also tracks and monitors crucial assets for supply chain logistics, such as pallets, containers, and goods. The solutions allow customers to receive real-time data to manage geo-location, cold-chain monitoring, humidity, and shock of the whole supply chain process, including the movement, condition, and arrival of assets.

Cecilia Perez, a Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, says, "Everynet is inducing market disruption in the sense that it is leveraging an existing cell tower infrastructure that covers all relevant markets in the US with no capital expense to customers. The company is implementing a neutral-host network using the most popular LPWAN technology globally, allowing for rapid growth through resellers and distributors."

The neutral-host network allows partners to connect devices to its IoT network in wholesale contracts with specified service level agreements (SLAs) and does not require them to invest in network infrastructure. It allows partners to focus on serving customers using a shared physical infrastructure. Service providers adopt the technology and focus on solving customer pain points and needs with off-the-shelf turnkey solutions to drive mass adoption or custom-built solutions to solve complex requirements.

"Exceptional customer service experience, addressing market gaps, and simple, ultra-low cost connectivity differentiates Everynet in the market." Perez adds, "Everynet's leadership comes from its focus on building a solid ecosystem and its deep understanding of how to position itself in the most attractive locations and use cases. Its hard-to-beat value proposition will drive its success in the US."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

