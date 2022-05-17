Frost & Sullivan awards Microsoft with the Platform of the year for its IoT Solutions

Microsoft is a clear leader in IoT and often the first company that enterprises call in their journey toward digital transformation. Azure is a leading cloud service that most enterprises use for their enterprise management. Microsoft leads in the industry based on its cloud-based enterprise management solutions, allowing it to stay at the forefront of the IoT revolution. Working with its ecosystem partners, Microsoft has developed a wide range of vertical-specific solutions that address the needs of most customers, helping it demonstrate solutions to enterprises that need a deeper understanding of the breadth of its capabilities. With deep expertise in edge computing, coupled with inherent in-house technology advantages over competitors, the company is revolutionizing operations technology (OT) to allow enterprises to gain more control over their data and business processes.

According to Dilip Sarangan, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "Microsoft's end-to-end portfolio has helped it tackle a wide range of IoT deployments with large and small partners and customers globally. The company has developed and deployed solutions across almost all vertical markets, with a particularly large number of success stories in the Industrial IoT segment. It also continues to expand into the consumer goods market, helping it maintain its IoT leadership position."

Microsoft is a leading provider of computing solutions worldwide, from computer software to the cloud. The company dominates the industry and develops tailored solutions to address the needs of each user and enterprise, enhancing its brand. Although the rise of Azure has led to the emergence of Microsoft's presence in IoT, the company has played a major role in the industry for decades. Microsoft offers a set of security solutions to identify, develop, and secure all devices on the network and undertake comprehensive vulnerability management to ensure all IoT devices and networks are completely secure. This security focus has helped the company lead the industry in industrial developments, which is a market where security has become the most significant challenge to adoption.

"Microsoft is leading the IoT industry with its innovation and best-in-class technologies, such as its IoT platform, machine learning, artificial intelligence, digital twins, analytics, edge computing, and much more. The company has one of the largest developer and partner ecosystems that has built and deployed a wide range of IoT solutions," explained Sarangan. For its strong overall performance, Microsoft earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Platform of the Year Award in the IoT industry.

