Frost & Sullivan Begins Coverage of Itamar Medical

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itamar Medical's (NASDAQ: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR) revolutionary technology enables cardiologists to make better decisions and results in 30% assumed revenue growth by the end of 2019; Itamar Medical has a $6.8B addressable market with limited competition; we start our coverage with a price target of 1.55 NIS.

Itamar Medical operates in the U.S. sleep market worth $28.6 billion in 2017 with a 3.3% CAGR. Itamar Medical's technology has an addressable market of $6.8 Billion .

Itamar's technology is better than the currently available alternative solutions for Home Sleep Apnea Tests: 3 points of contact and no facial and nasal interface, comprehensive sleep stage analysis, positional sleep and snoring level, accurate with true sleep time, cost effective, automatic scoring, and immediate and easy to read results. These features promote patient adherence and satisfaction.

Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution™ (TSS) platform which provides complete sleep apnea management to cardiology customers.

The platform has several advantages: For patients, it offers a simple and convenient solution from the comfort of their own home. For the doctors and clinics, the company's clients, it offers a unique business model with diagnostics and therapy all on the cloud.

Financially, revenues in 2018 increased by 16.8% to $24.2 million ; as of March 31, 2019 , Itamar has marketable securities of approximately $19.9 million , enough to support its growth plans to 2020.

We view Itamar Medical as a growth company with investment potential.

About the Company - Itamar Medical LTD. (NASDAQ: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR) is a publicly traded medical device company that focuses on leading the integration of Sleep Apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway. The company has one HQ based in Israel's Caesarea Industrial Park and another in Atlanta Georgia. Since its foundation in 1997, the Company has engaged in research and development of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of various medical conditions, including cardiovascular disease and respiratory disorders.

