Frost & Sullivan Celebrates 65 Years of Transformational Growth with an Exclusive Executive Leadership Banquet

Executive networking, strategic dialogue, and industry recognition mark a milestone anniversary celebrating innovation and transformational growth.

SAN ANTONIO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan proudly celebrated its 65th Anniversary by hosting an exclusive Executive Leadership Banquet on July 15, 2026, at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida, bringing together senior executives and industry leaders from around the world to recognize outstanding achievements and discuss the future of global business.

"While industries, technologies, and markets have evolved significantly over the past 65 years, our purpose has remained unwavering: to help organizations anticipate change, seize emerging opportunities, and achieve sustainable growth. We are honored to celebrate this milestone alongside our clients, whose vision, innovation, and partnership continue to inspire us. Together, we look forward to shaping the future and driving transformational growth for many years to come," said David Frigstad, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan.

The evening highlighted organizations that are setting new standards of excellence across industries, recognizing their ability to translate innovation into tangible business outcomes. From artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to telecommunications, manufacturing, and customer experience, each honoree demonstrated a commitment to advancing its industry while creating lasting value for customers.

The following organizations have been honored with Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions:

QStory

2025 European Workforce Management Enabling Technology Leadership

QStory transforms workforce management with an AI-powered platform that optimizes scheduling, enhances operational agility, and delivers a more flexible, employee-centric workplace.

InOrbit

2025 Global Robotics Spatial Intelligence Technology Innovation Leadership

InOrbit enables enterprises to seamlessly orchestrate autonomous robot fleets through a unified platform that delivers real-time visibility, automation, and operational intelligence.

OXIO

2025 Global Telecom as a Service Transformational Innovation Leadership

OXIO is transforming telecommunications with a cloud-native Telecom-as-a-Service platform that enables brands to rapidly launch and scale mobile services worldwide.

Centrical

2026 Global AI Performance Intelligence Platform Transformational Innovation Leadership

Centrical empowers frontline employees through an AI-powered platform that unifies performance management, coaching, learning, and engagement to boost productivity.

Transcom

2026 North American Customer Experience Management Technology Innovation Leadership

2026 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Management Technology Innovation Leadership

Transcom empowers organizations with AI-driven customer experience solutions that improve operational efficiency, enhance customer interactions, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Check Point Software

2026 Global WAF and API Security Technology Innovation Leadership

Check Point Software delivers AI-powered web application and API security solutions that help organizations proactively defend against evolving cyber threats in cloud-native environments.

Fusion CX

2026 North American Customer Experience Management Customer Value Leadership

Fusion CX delivers technology-enabled customer experience solutions that improve customer satisfaction, operational performance, and business growth across global markets.

Brigade Electronics Inc.

2026 European Commercial Vehicle Safety Systems Market Leadership

Brigade Electronics enhances commercial vehicle safety with advanced AI-assisted detection, radar, and vision technologies that help fleets reduce collisions and improve road safety.

Teikoku USA Inc.

2026 North American Canned Motor Pumps Company of the Year

Teikoku USA delivers high-performance canned motor pump solutions engineered for reliability, safety, and efficiency across critical industrial applications.

Picus Security

2026 Global Automated Security Validation Company of the Year

Picus Security enables organizations to continuously validate their cyber defenses through automated security validation and breach simulation technologies.

Avance Clinical

2026 Global Biotechnology Contract Research Organization Company of the Year

Avance Clinical accelerates biotechnology innovation by delivering specialized clinical research services that help bring new therapies to patients faster.

As Frost & Sullivan celebrates 65 years of excellence, the company recognizes that this milestone reflects the passion, expertise, and dedication of its global team, clients, and partners. Together, they continue to shape the future of innovation and transformational growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at [email protected].

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan