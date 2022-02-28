Frost & Sullivan Commends Tenable for Enabling Comprehensive Operational Technology Cybersecurity in Rapidly Converging IT-OT Environments with Its Tenable.ot Solution

Tenable's comprehensive OT security solution offers full visibility, asset management, threat detection, and vulnerability management and configuration control. It helps companies at different stages of the visibility, security, and control model understand what is in their OT environment. It provides complete visibility into a converged attack surface, enabling organizations to gain situational awareness. Tenable.ot provides holistic visibility across OT, IT, and IoT assets in an environment and groups them according to workstation, controller, site, make, and model, and shows their communication paths. Its comprehensive OT security solution:

Collaborates and integrates with other Tenable products and IT security systems, tools, and technologies from other leading companies or market vendors to ensure full visibility, security, and control across converged operations

Provides real-time visibility of everything at all times despite the location of an employee

Secures entire operations from current threats through full situation awareness

Identifies high-risk events to support threat detection through policy violation detection, predefined policy enforcement, anomalous behavior detection, and signature tracking

Helps users quickly respond to and mitigate threats impacting industrial operations through contextualized alerts

Allows authorized personnel to quickly identify vulnerabilities and the highest risk levels for priority remediation/mitigation before attackers can exploit them through its Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR)

Notes and tracks user-executed configuration changes in OT environments and enables administrators to take backup snapshots for faster recovery and auditing capabilities

Senior industry analyst Sankara Narayanan said, "Tenable.ot integrates with IT security tools from other companies to create a best-in-class ecosystem of trust. As a result, it disrupts attack paths on the IT and OT side and offers better security, access, and more investment value and visibility, anywhere."

Tenable's active querying technology looks at the network and safely and effectively queries devices in their native languages without disrupting them or industrial operations. The technology also gathers more than network monitoring information, identifies devices not communicating on a network, and reveals the details on the health of each device. Tenable.ot and Tenable.ad identify Active Directory misconfigurations and threats to stop ransomware attacks in OT environments.

"Tenable's comprehensive, unified IT-OT security can now stop the lateral creep of attacks from happening in converged OT infrastructures that require protection beyond OT," explained Sankara Narayanan. For its strong overall performance, Tenable earned Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the industrial cybersecurity market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

