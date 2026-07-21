Frost & Sullivan: Dataminr Receives the 2026 Global Risk Intelligence Solutions Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in AI-Driven Risk Intelligence

The company is recognized for its AI platform innovation and unified ecosystem that enable organizations to identify emerging risks earlier, improve operational resilience, and accelerate response times.

SAN ANTONIO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Dataminr, the global leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence, has earned the 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the risk intelligence solutions industry for outstanding achievement in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. The recognition highlights Dataminr's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Dataminr excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on an AI-driven innovation approach, Dataminr has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in its AI platform have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets. Dataminr delivers early, contextualized threat intelligence that helps organizations move from reactive response to proactive risk management. The platform draws on 13+ years of data from billions of daily signals across millions of publicly available sources in 150+ languages, and Advanced Multi-Modal Fusion AI across text, images, video, and sensor data.

Dataminr's solutions address the full spectrum of enterprise risk monitoring needs, offering scalability, automated workflows, collaboration tools, and an API-friendly architecture. Unifying physical and digital threat detection in a single, AI-driven platform enables organizations to identify emerging risks sooner, improve operational awareness, and reduce the likelihood of business disruption.

"Dataminr customers report reductions in incident response times by nearly 70%, emphasizing earlier awareness of third-party ransomware incidents that would otherwise go unnoticed. Dataminr also consistently overperforms compared to other risk intelligence vendors in terms of detection speed and alert relevance," stated Danielle VanZandt, Research Manager & Program Director, Security, at Frost & Sullivan.

Dataminr's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By enabling enterprise-scale monitoring across hundreds to thousands of third parties, streamlining risk analysis through automated workflows, and supporting seamless integration with existing security environments, the company continues to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base. Its focus on operational efficiency, scalability, and actionable intelligence has helped organizations modernize legacy processes while improving visibility across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

"Security teams today are drowning in data but starved for intelligence they can act on. What we've built at Dataminr is a system that cuts through that noise, processing billions of signals daily to surface what matters, when it matters, before an incident becomes a crisis," said Balaji Yelamanchili, President & Chief Operating Officer at Dataminr. "Frost & Sullivan's recognition validates that approach, and even more importantly, so do our customers. The organizations we work with are moving faster, responding with more confidence, and finally getting ahead of threats that matter instead of chasing them."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan