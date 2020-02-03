Frost & Sullivan Evaluates Top Priorities in Digital Transformation for Global Companies

Improving customer experience, digital presence and sales and marketing effectiveness are the three major drivers for IT/Telecom investment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation, Global, 2019, measures the current use and future decision-making behavior toward IT and communications, monitors the status of digital transformation (including the implementation plans for emerging technologies such as AI, IoT and blockchain), and evaluates drivers behind investments and challenges across verticals and regions.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3yx