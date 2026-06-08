Frost & Sullivan Evolves Frost Radar™ to Deliver Greater Clarity in an Increasingly Complex Competitive Landscape

Enhanced visualisation and classification framework provide clearer insight into company trajectories while preserving the integrity of Frost & Sullivan's proven growth and innovation methodology

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced an evolution of its Frost Radar™ benchmarking framework, introducing enhanced visualisation and new classification categories designed to provide clearer insight into how companies are positioned to compete and lead in rapidly evolving markets.

Previous versus Next-Generation Frost Radar™

Since its launch in 2019, the Frost Radar™ has helped organisations, investors, and industry stakeholders identify companies best positioned for future success through a unique evaluation of two critical dimensions: Growth and Innovation. As markets have become increasingly crowded and competitive, Frost & Sullivan has refined how Frost Radar™ insights are communicated, making it easier for decision-makers to understand the trajectory and strategic positioning of companies featured within the framework.

"Markets today are characterised by unprecedented levels of innovation, competition, and convergence," said Dilip Sarangan, Corporate Strategy & Digital Transformation Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "While the Frost Radar™'s underlying methodology remains unchanged, we recognised an opportunity to make the insights it generates more intuitive and actionable. This evolution is about improving clarity, not changing how companies are evaluated."

Unlike traditional ranking systems, the Frost Radar™ provides a forward-looking view of how effectively organisations balance growth and innovation to achieve sustainable competitive advantage.

To help users more readily interpret market positions, Frost & Sullivan has introduced four distinct classifications: Visionary Leaders, Growth Champions, Innovators, and Contenders. These categories provide additional context around how companies are balancing current market performance with future readiness.

Visionary Leaders demonstrate excellence across both growth and innovation dimensions, positioning them to shape the future direction of their industries. Growth Champions have established strong market traction and execution capabilities, while Innovators are driving technological advancement and disruption with significant future potential. Contenders often represent highly specialised organisations with focused expertise and strong opportunities for future growth.

The enhancement also includes a refined visual representation of the Frost Radar™. As markets mature and more companies achieve strong performance across multiple dimensions, meaningful distinctions can become increasingly difficult to visualise. By rescaling the plotted range, Frost & Sullivan has created greater differentiation between participants without altering underlying scores, evaluation criteria, or methodology.

"We have not changed how companies are assessed," Sarangan added. "We have simply improved how those assessments are represented. The integrity, rigour, and analytical discipline behind the Frost Radar™ remain exactly the same."

Inclusion in a Frost Radar™ continues to represent a significant achievement. Each analysis begins with a broad universe of market participants before analysts conduct extensive research, validation, and benchmarking to identify companies that meet Frost & Sullivan's stringent criteria across both growth and innovation. As a result, companies featured on the Frost Radar™ represent a select group recognised for their ability to navigate current market realities while preparing for future opportunities.

"The objective has always been to help organisations make more informed strategic decisions," said Sarangan. "In a market where many companies appear increasingly similar at first glance, clarity becomes a genuine competitive advantage. This evolution ensures the Frost Radar™ continues to provide that clarity while maintaining the analytical rigour that has made it a trusted benchmark across industries."

The enhanced Frost Radar™ framework will be incorporated into future Frost Radar™ analyses across industries worldwide.

To learn more about the evolution of the Frost Radar™ and what these enhancements mean for your organisation, or to arrange a briefing with our research team, please contact John Raspin, Frost & Sullivan Partner and Global Head of Growth Opportunity Analytics, at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan