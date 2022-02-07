Frost & Sullivan Experts Highlight Key Trends Shaping the Global Automotive Industry in 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 was a challenging year for the automotive industry due to changing consumer attitudes towards mobility and chip shortage, which led to reduced production. There is an accelerated and irreversible change in mobility patterns of the customers that automotive players are grappling with. Widespread acceptance of hybrid working impacts mobility patterns, and the pervasive nature of e-commerce is digitizing consumer journeys faster than ever. In addition, acceptance of Battery Electric Vehicles is increasing rapidly, creating new opportunities and challenges.

In addition, technological advancements like digital twin are revolutionizing every facet of the automotive life cycle, and the entry of non-traditional players will change the rules of the game.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner, and Mubarak Moosa, Vice President, Mobility Practice, for the Frost & Sullivan Think Tank, "Top 10 Trends Driving the 2022 Global Automotive Industry" on February 15, at 9 a.m. EST and February 24, at 3 p.m. SGT. You will discover the top trends that will shape the automotive/mobility industry in the next five years. Plus, hear success stories from industry experts.

For more information and to register for the Think Tanks, please visit:

https://frost.ly/6x- (February 15, 9 a.m. EST)

https://frost.ly/6xz (February 24, 3 p.m. SGT)

Key benefits of attending this Think Tank:

Explore the various continuous cash flow models that OEMs can consider to achieve superior profitability.

Understand the impact of the industry embracing technology to make every aspect of the value chain more resilient.

Uncover the critical success factors helping OEMs and leading providers in the industry navigate the pandemic.

Learn about the new growth opportunities in the electric vehicle landscape.

Discover how new retail opportunities might alter the automotive landscape.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Srihari Daivanayagam

Corporate Communications

P: +91 44 6681 4412

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan