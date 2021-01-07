Frost & Sullivan Experts Unveil the Top 5 Growth Opportunities for Energy & Environment in 2021

Frost & Sullivan experts John Raspin , Partner, and Jonathan Robinson , Energy Research Director, can provide insight into exciting new opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments expected for the new year. Join them for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2021 ," on January 14 at 10 a.m. EST .

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/539

Attend this briefing to:

Examine the energy transition and uncover where investor priorities lay for 2021.

Learn if sustainability and circular economy will regain momentum in the new year.

Explore how AI-powered building solutions will impact how we live and work in a post-COVID world.

Discuss the latest progress in terms of electrification of transport, industry and buildings.

Identify the drivers furthering the adoption of service-based business models.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.



