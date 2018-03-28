Frost & Sullivan GIL: Thailand 2018: Technology remains key to Leading and Winning in an Era of Unprecedented Change

"Against a rapidly evolving global landscape, enterprises today are facing an era of unprecedented change marked by challenges and opportunities, necessitating a fundamental shift across processes, functions, customer engagement and many other aspects of business. To capitalize on the next wave of growth opportunities, organizations today will need to leverage technology as a key differentiator whilst offering value in delivery of outcomes. Most importantly, Business Model Innovation will remain critical for the long term success of businesses today," noted Bhuller.

Simultaneously, the upcoming development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a pilot project for the economic development of Thailand's Eastern Seaboard is expected to have wide-ranging implications for Thailand, especially on the economic front. Richard Wong, Vice President, Public Sector, Frost & Sullivan moderated a panel discussion on how the EEC project is likely to impact the public and private sector moving forward.

With Fintech's rapid rise in popularity and its status as a key disruptor, Frost & Sullivan also examined lessons from Fintech that could benefit other industries.

Other highlights from the Congress included a session on the evolution of the Digital Customer Experience as well as the Technologies accelerating Innovation, a factor essential in driving non-linear growth.

Frost & Sullivan's key analysts also shared their latest research findings in the GIL Bytes Presentation, a rapid-fire session. Topics presented include:

Digital Retailing in Automotive Industry Energy Transformation and its impact on Thailand Account-based Marketing (ABM): Is it the next BIG thing? The Internet of Medical Things IoT as a Strategic Tool to Build Your Business Model

In its fifth year, Frost & Sullivan's Growth Innovation and Leadership (GIL) 2018: Thailand global congress took place on 28 March 2018 at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Thailand.

