Frost & Sullivan Grants Imagry's AI-Based Autonomous Driving Solution the 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagry, a pioneer of HD-mapless autonomous driving (AD) solutions, has been honored by Frost & Sullivan with their 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. This prestigious recognition underscores Imagry's commitment to delivering superior value through its innovative HD-mapless AD technology, which enhances both safety and efficiency while reducing operational costs.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted Imagry's groundbreaking approach to autonomous driving. Unlike traditional systems that rely on location-limiting high-definition maps and expensive hardware, Imagry's AI-driven HD-mapless solution uses a vision-based sensor suite to provide a real-time, human-like understanding of road environments. This strategy removes the geographic and cost constraints of HD maps, making Imagry's AD software practical for mass-market passenger vehicles and public transportation applications.

"Frost & Sullivan previously recognized Imagry's leadership position in 2023 and continues to believe that its technology showcases the extensive value of vision-based AD solutions" stated Thirumalai Narasimhan, Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Mobility. "Moreover, the company's unmatched flexibility and agility position it as a premier partner and safeguards its sustained growth."

"Imagry is honored to receive once again Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award," said Eran Ofir, CEO of Imagry. "This recognition affirms our efforts to provide flexible, scalable, and cost-effective autonomous driving solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our customers worldwide. By focusing on AI-based, vision-centric, HD-mapless technology, we're paving the way for broader adoption of autonomous vehicles across diverse applications."

Frost & Sullivan praised Imagry's unique ability to combine advanced AI-driven perception with practical deployment strategies. Imagry's AD system uses eight cameras to achieve a 360-degree view, with overlapping fields and up to 300 meters of visibility. Designed for hardware-agnostic integration, the system supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring long-term adaptability and compliance with evolving regulations.

Imagry's Self-Driving Solutions for Passenger Vehicles and M3-Class Electric Buses

Imagry's flexibility enables it to excel in two key sectors:

Passenger Vehicles: Imagry collaborates with OEMs to integrate its Level 3 (L3) AD software into mass-market vehicles. Its cost-effective solution offers a suite of features and functionality. This affordability ensures attractiveness for end consumers, while maintaining profitability for OEMs. Autonomous Buses: Imagry's AD technology supports M3-class electric buses navigating public roads with mixed traffic, meeting the demands of public transportation operators (PTOs). The company is currently the only autonomous bus software provider to meet European Level 4 regulations, including NCAP testing and cybersecurity compliance. Imagry's growing list of customers exemplifies its expertise in this domain.

About Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award

The Customer Value Leadership Award recognizes companies that provide superior products or services, ensuring optimal price-performance value, exceptional customer service, and enduring brand loyalty.

About Imagry

Imagry, originally established as a developer of computer vision solutions, has been working since 2018 on AI-based automotive applications. Imagry has developed a reliable, HD-mapless autonomous driving software solution for passenger vehicles and buses that is currently operating on public roads in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel. Imagry's system has been selected by Tier-1s and OEMs to support L3 autonomous driving in passenger vehicles, and by PTOs and operational zones to support L4 in M3-class electric buses.

Imagry received "Best Practices" awards from Frost & Sullivan in both 2023 and 2025.

The company has offices in San Jose, CA (HQ) and Haifa, Israel.

Visit Imagry at CES 2025

Imagry will showcase its AI-based autonomous driving technology at CES 2025, January 7–10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall, Booth #5976. For additional information, visit: www.imagry.co, follow us on Twitter / X or visit our official YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

