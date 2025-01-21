Frost & Sullivan grants Plataine the 2025 Technology Trailblazer Award for Agentic-AI for Manufacturing

Plataine's AI-Agents reduce cost and improve efficiency, productivity, performance, and ROI, enabling manufacturers to operate at scale with agility and environmental responsibility.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the manufacturing industry, and based on its assessment results, recognizes Plataine with the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Technology Trailblazer Award. The company's Total Production Optimization (TPO) suite of AI Agents provides actionable insights and recommendations for solving complex problems in the manufacturing space. The innovative and disruptive technology revolutionizes traditional processes and enables manufacturers to optimize resource utilization and on-time delivery in real time. Plataine's suite of AI Agents enhances decision-making and significantly improves production efficiency and agility in complex environments. It addresses core manufacturing challenges like day-to-day scheduling, long-term order-planning, ability-to-promise (ATP) and equipped-to-deliver (ETD) processes, materials and tooling management, supply chain connectivity, and more. Plataine's agents, such as ATP and ETD agents, enable agent-to-agent communication, allowing coordination and orchestration of complex tasks within the factory as well as across the supply chain. Moreover, supplier- and customer-agents can coordinate plans and delivery in real time and present exceptions or other escalations to the users. Key benefits to end customers and the industry include:

Enhanced Decision-Making and Efficiency

Scalability and Support for Production Demands

Improved Material Utilization and Sustainability

Supply Chain Visibility and Integration

Automated and Optimized Production Plan creation

Automated Processes and Digital Transformation

Higher Execution Rates and Enterprise-grade Oversight

Ease of Use, Quick Deployment, and Customer Satisfaction

Modularity, Digital Twin Creation and Digital Knowledge Capture

Data Security and Edge Computing

Plataine's TPO suite empowers manufacturers with agentic AI solutions that optimize production processes, enhance resource utilization, increase production agility, and enable rapid scalability. These agents solve a wide range of complex problems and may communicate with other AI agents, users and other systems to ultimately drive operational efficiency and sustainability while bridging the knowledge gap between experienced and new employees. TPO suite's AI-driven alerts, recommendations, and automation tools and agents empower plant managers, factory operators, and production planners to make quick, effective decisions, optimizing scheduling and resource management and increasing production efficiency. It enables manufacturers to scale operations efficiently with existing resources, accommodating post-COVID production surges and achieving 10% to 20% productivity gains without major investments in new equipment or labor. Advanced algorithms optimize material use, reduce waste, and help manufacturers meet sustainability goals by lowering carbon footprints and promoting efficient energy use. The solution enhances transparency within the supply chain and integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and customer relationship management (CRM), allowing manufacturers to adapt swiftly to disruptions and maintain smooth workflows. This enhances functionality, improve supply chain visibility, and facilitate data-driven decision-making across multiple production sites.

Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, observed "Plataine's TPO suite of AI agents represents a significant leap forward in manufacturing technology, solving complex problems and addressing critical gaps in real-time data integration and decision-making. By harnessing AI, the company enhances operational efficiency and scalability and empowers manufacturers to navigate modern production demand complexities while promoting sustainability and reducing waste."

Plataine's disruptive TPO suite automates routine planning and scheduling tasks, enabling staff to focus on strategic goals. The solution leverages AI and cloud technologies, driving digital transformation and attracting a tech-savvy workforce. It implements edge computing for local data processing, enhancing data security and effectively managing sensitive operational information. Designed for rapid deployment with minimal training, the solutions ensure high user satisfaction, low churn rates, and a customer-centric approach incorporating user feedback for continuous improvement. Plataine's TPO suite digitally captures operational knowledge to bridge the expertise gap between experienced and new employees, ensuring knowledge continuity within the workforce.

With ERP providers seeking specialized partners and the expected 'sunset' of legacy on-premises systems, Plataine is well-positioned to complement and enhance existing solutions with its cloud-based scalable agents. Successful pilot programs further validate Plataine's capacity to deliver measurable value, solidifying its role in helping manufacturers meet growing production demands without significant capital investments. The suite integrates manufacturing dimensions to improve execution rates significantly, up to 90% to 95%, and provides seamless management of multiple global sites, ensuring comprehensive oversight.

"In this era of digital disruption, Plataine is at the forefront of transforming the advanced manufacturing ecosystem by seamlessly blending AI and Industrial IoT technologies to redefine efficiency and innovation. With its intelligent, real-time solutions, Plataine stands as a game-changer, empowering contemporary manufacturers to stay ahead in an ever-evolving global landscape and setting new benchmarks for optimizing the Factory of the Future," added Ankit Shukla, Vice President – TechVision, Frost & Sullivan. For its strong overall performance in the manufacturing industry, Plataine earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Technology Trailblazer Award.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan