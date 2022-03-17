Frost & Sullivan Hails Crestron for Addressing the Opportunities and Challenges of Hybrid Work with Its Video Collaboration Solutions and Competitive Strategy

Crestron's comprehensive Flex Digital Workplace Technology platform can address diverse work environments. Its Flex video conference systems include tabletop/wall mount options and a UC engine with a dedicated processor to natively run Microsoft Teams orZoom cloud conferencing platforms. The Crestron Flex UC range is among the most comprehensive in the industry and delivers high-end quality and performance. The company offers over various models of Flex tabletop, front of room, and mini tabletop devices that allow customers to tailor enterprise-class solutions to various collaboration spaces and use cases. While the market increasingly focuses on integrated AV and compute devices, Crestron takes a modular component approach to building holistic solutions that allows enterprises to more cost-effectively upgrade individual components.

Vaishno Srinivasan, Senior industry analyst, stated, "The bulk of the Flex UC models are certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms. Additionally, the Crestron Flex Phones, a suite of audio and video desktop phones for Microsoft Teams, address personal use cases and private collaboration spaces, enabling enterprises that have standardized on Microsoft Teams to also standardize on a single provider of certified endpoints across all spaces."

With the considerable increase in Microsoft Teams use over the past two to three years, Crestron was among few leading hardware vendors to envision and fulfill the need for a comprehensive lineup of UC devices that natively support Microsoft Teams. This strong native product lineup strategy ensures a consistent user interface across all devices, such as bring-your-own-compute (BYOC) in meeting rooms, dedicated meeting room devices, and business desk phones. This is especially relevant when a company goes all-in on Teams for all user profiles and device types. Similarly, Crestron developed a broad portfolio of Zoom-certified Flex UC systems and an open UC stack for all other standards-based video conferencing platforms as part of the Flex UC portfolio. Crestron offers network security at the product level and its XiO Cloud®, an IoT-centric cloud-based management platform that provides leading-edge capabilities and top-notch service to customers. Crestron has grown significantly to become a well-rounded hardware provider in the AV collaboration space and is helping lead the transformation of the digital workplace.

"Backed by a rock-solid strategy, Crestron has established itself prominently in a highly competitive market and grown its AV business significantly over the years," said Srinivasan. "The strong demand for video in the return to the office fueled the growth of its Flex UC product line. The Flex Video Conferencing line is energized with new product models, expanded features, and an unceasing engineering pace. Crestron achieved significant double-digit unit and revenue growth rates, above market average, in the global video conferencing devices market in 2020, due to its strong engagement with Microsoft and Zoom, and we expect that strong growth to continue."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan