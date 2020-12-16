Frost & Sullivan Honors Asia-Pacific's Leading Organizations in the 4th Virtual Ceremony for the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan

Dec 16, 2020, 05:30 ET

Fourteen companies recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at the 4th Virtual Awards Ceremony of the year today. A total of 19 awards were presented to organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding achievements in the industry. This annual event is now in its 18th consecutive year, with 2020 marking the first time the ceremony has been broadcasted virtually.

The awards presented were segmented across five major sectors:

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Hazmi Yusof, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, at Frost & Sullivan said, “2020 has been an unforgettable year filled with challenges, but with every challenge comes opportunity, and many of you have showed resilience and commitment to continuously bring improvement and success to your industry. Quoting a Swedish proverb: ‘Rough waters are truer tests of leadership. In calm water, every ship has a good captain.’
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Information and Communication Technologies
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Visionary Science

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Award Titles and Categories

Award Recipients

Regional Titles

2020 Global Medical Gloves Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Smart Glove Holdings

2020 Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year

AIS Fibre

2020 Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year

Imperva

2020 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Vendor of the Year

Netcracker Technology

2020 Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

NTT Cloud Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd.

2020 Asia Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Award

NTT Ltd.

2020 Asia Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Award

NTT Ltd.

2020 Asia-Pacific Airport Automation Growth Innovation & Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award

SITA

2020 Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

Trustwave, a Singtel Company

National Titles

2020 Indonesia CRO Customer Value Leadership Award

PT. Prodia Diacro Laboratories

2020 Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year

Pos Laju

2020 Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year

Pos Laju

2020 Malaysia Express International Courier Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd

2020 Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year

Singtel

2020 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

Trustwave, a Singtel Company

2020 South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year

AhnLab, Inc.

2020 Taiwan Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

2020 Taiwan Data Centre Services Provider of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

2020 Taiwan Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

The 2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards virtual banquet is supported by the following media partners: ACN Newswire, AI Time Journal, CryptoNewsZ, Chief IT, Asia Research News, CEOWORLD Magazine, and Developing Telecoms.

To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2021 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule interaction with Frost & Sullivan spokespersons, please email Kala Mani.S. at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Media Contact:
Kala Mani. S.
Associate Director, Best Practices – Asia-Pacific
Email: [email protected]

