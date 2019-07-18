Frost & Sullivan Honors Industry Leaders for Best Practices in Innovation and Leadership
Jul 18, 2019, 08:00 ET
Awards gala honors business frontrunners in various markets for outstanding achievements
SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its 2019 Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala on July 17th 2019, in San Diego at the San Diego Marriot La Jolla.
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.
"Our Awards program has now been in existence for more than fifteen years," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "These Awards come from the rigor used by our talented team of 2,000 thought leaders from over 50 global offices working with over 200,000 clients, to locate the best."
Awarded companies included:
Accenture – 2019 Global Video Managed Services Growth, Innovation and Leadership Frost Radar Award
AdTheorent – 2019 North American Digital Advertising Growth Excellence Leadership Award
Afiniti – 2019 Global AI-Powered Customer Routing Solutions for Contact Centers Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
AfriDOKTA – 2018 African Mobile Health Customer Value Leadership Award
Agero – 2019 North American Driver Safety Solutions Product Leadership Award
Agfa NV – 2019 Global Multipurpose Digital Radiography Systems New Product Innovation Award
Armis – 2019 North American Enterprise Internet of Things Device Security Technology Innovation Award
BriefCam – 2019 North American Surveillance Analytics Solutions Technology Innovation Award
BurstIQ – 2019 North American Healthcare Data Management Technology Innovation Award
CarLabs.ai – 2019 North American Advanced Automotive Conversational Platform Technology Innovation Award
CenturyLink – 2019 North American Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms Product Leadership Award
Cisco – 2018 Global Unified Communications Company of the Year Award
Clinc – 2019 North American Artificial Intelligence for FinTech Technology Leadership Award
Comcast – 2019 North American Telecommunications Industry Customer Service Leadership Award
ComplianceQuest – 2019 North American Cloud-based Enterprise Quality Management System Customer Value Leadership Award
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. – 2019 North American Next Generation 9-1-1 Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
Divvy – 2019 North American Expense Accounting Software Growth Excellence Leadership Award
DrFirst, Inc. – 2019 North American Secure Text Messaging for Care Collaboration Enabling Technology Leadership Award
ECi Software Solutions – 2019 North American ERP for SMB Discrete Manufacturing Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
ELICO Ltd. – 2019 Global Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award
Enlighted – 2019 North American Smart Lighting New Product Innovation Award
Entrust Datacard – 2019 North American IoT Cybersecurity Product Leadership Award
First Light Diagnostics – 2019 North American Rapid Diagnostics Technology Innovation Award
FORCAM – 2019 Global IIoT Platform for Smart Manufacturing Product Leadership Award
Genesys – 2019 North American Contact Center Company of the Year Award
Gyrafalcon Technology Inc. – 2019 North American AI Accelerator Chips New Product Innovation Award
Hewlett Packard Enterprise – 2018 Latin American Operations Support Systems Technology Solutions Company of the Year Award
HubSpot – 2019 Global Marketing Automation Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award
IBM – 2019 Global Private Cloud Product Leadership Award
IBM – 2019 Global Cloud Object Storage Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
KM² Solutions – 2019 Latin American and Caribbean Contact Center Outsourcing Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
League Inc. – 2019 North American InsurTech, Health and Wellness Customer Value Leadership Award
Lumiseek – 2019 Global Business Platform Services for Research and Commercialization of Oncology Products Technology Innovation Award
Measure – 2019 Global Drone Services Provider Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award
Medicomp Systems – 2019 North American Clinical Decision Support Customer Value Leadership Award
NextGen Healthcare – 2019 North American Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Services Enabling Technology Leadership Award
OneSpan – 2019 Global Risk-based Authentication Customer Value Leadership Award
Pilgrim Quality Solutions, an IQVIA company – 2018 Global Enterprise Quality Management Solutions for Life Sciences Product Leadership Award
Piramal Pharma Solutions – 2019 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Customer Service Leadership Award
Proofpoint, Inc. – 2019 Global Email Security Market Leadership Award
Riptide – 2019 North American Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Shineway Technologies, Inc. (ShinewayTech) – 2019 Global Fiber Optics Test Equipment Price/Performance Value Leadership Award
SMTC Corporation – 2019 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Customer Value Leadership Award
Sprint – 2019 North American Enterprise BYOD Solutions Product Leadership Award
STANLEY Healthcare – 2019 North American Healthcare Asset, Patient, and Staff Flow Management Solutions Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
VXI Global Solutions, LLC – 2019 Central America and Caribbean Business Transformation and Customer Care Services Customer Value Leadership Award
Waystar – 2019 North American Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Services Customer Value Leadership Award
Zendrive – 2019 North American Mobility Platform Enabler Technology Innovation Award
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.
For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Bianca Torres
P: +1.210.477.8418
F: 210.348.1003
E: bianca.torres@frost.com
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
Share this article