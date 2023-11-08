Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations with Prestigious Industry Awards at the 2023 Best Practices Awards Ceremony

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

08 Nov, 2023, 10:42 ET

Sixteen Companies Awarded Excellence in Best Practices by Frost & Sullivan for Best-in-Class Performance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Ceremony took place at the St. Regis Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, bringing together companies from the APAC and MEASA region that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating tremendous achievements in their respective industries.

Continue Reading
2023 Best Practices APAC Awards Banquet
2023 Best Practices APAC Awards Banquet

Frost & Sullivan bestows its Best Practices Awards upon companies that serve as catalysts for industry growth. "They are the trailblazers," remarked Jeff Frigstad, Global Senior Vice President of Best Practices at Frost & Sullivan. "It brings me great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the well-deserving winners for their top-tier achievements. We aspire that their recognition will inspire others to pursue innovation and excellence."

Twenty Awards were presented at the ceremony:

AdaniConneX – 2023 South Asia Data Center Infrastructure and Operations Company of the Year Award
Cellcard (CAMGSM Plc.) – 2023 Cambodia Mobile Services Product Leadership Award
CHT Security Co., Ltd. – 2023 Taiwan Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. – 2023 Taiwan 5G Services Customer Value Leadership Award
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. – 2023 Taiwan Data Center Services Company of the Year Award
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. – 2023 Taiwan Telecoms Company of the Year Award
CUCKOO – 2023 Malaysia Home Water Purifier Company of the Year Award
George Clinical – 2023 Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Competitive Strategy Leadership Award
Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur – 2023 Malaysia Hospital Customer Value Leadership Award
Kerry Logistics Network Limited – 2023 Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year Award
Novotech – 2023 Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award
Petromin Express – 2023 Saudi Arabia Automotive Quick Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Award
Siro Clinpharm Private Limited – 2023 India Contract Research Organization Customer Value Leadership Award
Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. – 2023 Cambodia Mobile Data Services Company of the Year Award
Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. – 2023 Cambodia Mobile Services Company of the Year Award
Smart Selangor Delivery Unit – 2022 Southeast Asia Smart City Governance Agency Company of the Year Award
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) – 2023 Thailand Data Center Services Company of the Year Award
Sunway Medical Centre Velocity – 2023 Malaysia Emerging Hospital Company of the Year Award
Teleperformance – 2023 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

To learn more about the awards, please visit https://www.frost.com/analytics/best-practices-recognition/. To schedule an interaction with a Frost & Sullivan spokesperson, please email Tarini Singh at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Also from this source

Frost & Sullivan Names Motorola Solutions Product Leader in the Global Body-Worn Camera Market

Frost & Sullivan Names Motorola Solutions Product Leader in the Global Body-Worn Camera Market

Following a thorough assessment of the global body-worn camera market, Frost & Sullivan named Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) the recipient of the...
Chunghwa Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Customer Value in 5G and for Its Market-leading Position in Telecom and Data Center Services

Chunghwa Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Customer Value in 5G and for Its Market-leading Position in Telecom and Data Center Services

Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the 5G services, telecommunications, and data center services (DCS) industries and, based on its findings,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.