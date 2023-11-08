Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations with Prestigious Industry Awards at the 2023 Best Practices Awards Ceremony

Sixteen Companies Awarded Excellence in Best Practices by Frost & Sullivan for Best-in-Class Performance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Ceremony took place at the St. Regis Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, bringing together companies from the APAC and MEASA region that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating tremendous achievements in their respective industries.

2023 Best Practices APAC Awards Banquet

Frost & Sullivan bestows its Best Practices Awards upon companies that serve as catalysts for industry growth. "They are the trailblazers," remarked Jeff Frigstad, Global Senior Vice President of Best Practices at Frost & Sullivan. "It brings me great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the well-deserving winners for their top-tier achievements. We aspire that their recognition will inspire others to pursue innovation and excellence."

Twenty Awards were presented at the ceremony:

AdaniConneX – 2023 South Asia Data Center Infrastructure and Operations Company of the Year Award

Cellcard (CAMGSM Plc.) – 2023 Cambodia Mobile Services Product Leadership Award

CHT Security Co., Ltd. – 2023 Taiwan Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. – 2023 Taiwan 5G Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. – 2023 Taiwan Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. – 2023 Taiwan Telecoms Company of the Year Award

CUCKOO – 2023 Malaysia Home Water Purifier Company of the Year Award

George Clinical – 2023 Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur – 2023 Malaysia Hospital Customer Value Leadership Award

Kerry Logistics Network Limited – 2023 Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year Award

Novotech – 2023 Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award

Petromin Express – 2023 Saudi Arabia Automotive Quick Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Siro Clinpharm Private Limited – 2023 India Contract Research Organization Customer Value Leadership Award

Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. – 2023 Cambodia Mobile Data Services Company of the Year Award

Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. – 2023 Cambodia Mobile Services Company of the Year Award

Smart Selangor Delivery Unit – 2022 Southeast Asia Smart City Governance Agency Company of the Year Award

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) – 2023 Thailand Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

Sunway Medical Centre Velocity – 2023 Malaysia Emerging Hospital Company of the Year Award

Teleperformance – 2023 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

To learn more about the awards, please visit https://www.frost.com/analytics/best-practices-recognition/. To schedule an interaction with a Frost & Sullivan spokesperson, please email Tarini Singh at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

