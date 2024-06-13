Frost & Sullivan Institute Announces the Fourth Edition of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute, in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan proudly announces the fourth edition of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition 2024, celebrating organizations that achieve success while making a positive global impact. In today's rapidly changing business environment, the Institute has identified an exceptional group of multinational companies that masterfully combine business growth with sustainable transformation. These leaders are tackling pressing challenges such as reducing carbon emissions, minimizing waste, and conserving non-renewable resources, setting a new standard for responsible corporate growth.

"The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition represents a dedication that goes beyond traditional corporate responsibility and governance standards. These organizations are driving transformative changes in industries and societies, steering us towards a brighter and more sustainable future," said Aroop Zutshi, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The selection process is underpinned by a comprehensive and robust eight-step methodology. This rigorous process involves thorough research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, ensuring that the selected companies truly exemplify excellence in growth and 'innovating global challenges to zero'. By blending business expertise with ethical values, these companies show ideals that go beyond just making profits. This recognition highlights their commitment to responsible consumerism.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute proudly congratulates the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2024 winners from Asia Pacific. These exceptional organizations will be honored at our award banquet at Barcelona later this year, where we will celebrate their unwavering dedication to building a sustainable and prosperous future.

Recipients:

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

AEKYUNG

APL Apollo

ARE Holdings,Inc.

PT Bayan Resources, TBK

CELLTRION INC

Coupang, Inc.

daedong

Data#3 Limited

Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.

Doosan Bobcat.

Dreamtech Co., Ltd.

ECOPRO

erex Co.,Ltd.

EXEO Group, Inc.

GEO-YOUNG CORPORATION.

HDC Holding Co.,Ltd

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation.

Kakao Corp.

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

LG Chem.

M3, Inc.

NMDC Limited.

Ramsay Health Care

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.

Sea Limited.

Seegene Inc

SL Corporation

SRF Limited

THACO

Woodside

YANCOAL

Airtel India.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

KEPCO

PHC Holdings Corporation

PTT Public Company Limited

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Wipro

