Frost & Sullivan Institute Announces the Launch of the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Emerging Companies to Recognize Companies Driving a Sustainable Future

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute, in partnership with Frost & Sullivan announces the launch of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023 – Emerging Companies* edition. The award recognizes emerging companies that drive transformation toward a sustainable future.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all the recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Emerging Companies, 2023

"The winning companies represent a diverse range of industries and geographies. However, they all share a deep commitment towards innovating global challenges to zero and a drive to create a positive impact through their products, services and business strategies," said David Frigstad, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

In order to identify companies that are setting the standard for sustainability, we use a rigorous eight-step methodology coupled with thought leadership and global think tanks. The company's products and services are designed to address global challenges to zero in addition to achieving Growth Excellence. In honoring and celebrating companies that are promoting sustainable practices, we hope to inspire others to join this movement.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all the recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Emerging Companies, 2023. We will recognize and celebrate the 2023 emerging company award recipients at our Virtual Awards Ceremony in June.

*For the purpose of this award, we define Emerging Companies as companies that are 3-5 years in the market and have products/services focused on innovating global challenges to zero.

Recipients:

Alto

Ancala Water Services

Anduril

Armo Security

AUM Biosciences

Aura

Autokiniton Global Group

Axonius

BP Bunge Bioenergia

Calm (Therapeutic Devices)

Campus Energy Partners

Central Rivers Power

CentralSquare Technologies

Cityblock

Coalition

CommonSpirit Health

Converged Security Solutions

CyCraft Technologies

CYSEC

Easee (Electronics)

