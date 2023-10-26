Frost & Sullivan Institute Applauds Visionary Companies with the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Sustainability and Growth Excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is pleased to announce the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023 an esteemed accolade dedicated to honoring visionary companies that have embraced sustainability as the cornerstone of their success. These sustainability pioneers have not only transformed their industries with innovative strategies but have also displayed unwavering commitment to addressing global challenges. From leading the charge in climate action and decarbonization to advocating for responsible resource management, they have paved the way for a more sustainable and equitable world.

"The 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards recognize companies that have redefined the very essence of success. They are a shining example that prosperity and global betterment can walk hand in hand, proving that success isn't merely a financial destination but a transformative journey. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these remarkable companies for their unyielding commitment to sustainable development and their role in creating opportunities that enrich all stakeholders.," expressed, Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

With our proprietary eight-step methodology, backed by extensive research and thorough analysis, the Frost & Sullivan Institute meticulously appraised nominees to choose the honorees. The selection process rigorously gauged essential performance indicators such as growth excellence, alignment with global 'innovating to zero' priorities, optimizing the customer value chain, and leveraging technological advancements. These awardees undeniably embody excellence in enlightened growth leadership.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute takes immense pleasure in congratulating all the winners of the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries and society at large. In recognition of their remarkable achievements, these exceptional companies will be celebrated and honored at our prestigious awards banquet in the vibrant city of Prague on 15th November 2023.

Volaris

Globant S.A. 

HAPVIDA PARTICIPACOES E INVESTIMENTOS SA

MOLYMET SA

NATURA & CO

Yara Fertilizantes

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company

ACWA POWER

Aksa Energy

ALDREES

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

Anglo American Platinum 

Arabian Internet & Communications Services Co

ART Corporation Holdings Limited

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group 

Elm Company 

Gold Fields Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Industries Qatar

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (PLC)

Lapidoth Capital Ltd.

 Northam Platinum Holdings Limited

Playtika LTD

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

Sipchem Company

Ma'aden 

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Telecom Egypt

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Bivechana Gautam
Email: [email protected]

www.frost.com
www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

