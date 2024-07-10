Frost & Sullivan Institute Honors Global Companies with the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Americas. This prestigious accolade honors companies that have successfully integrated sustainable practices into their business models, leading the way in both innovation and social responsibility. This year's awardees have shown outstanding leadership in sustainability, from minimizing carbon footprints and championing renewable energy to advancing health care and ensuring responsible resource use. Their efforts reflect a deep commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable world.

"The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition shines a spotlight on companies that are not only achieving impressive business results but are also making a profound difference in the world. Their commitment to sustainable practices and innovation is a testament to their visionary leadership. By honoring their accomplishments, we hope to encourage more businesses to follow in their footsteps,” remarked Prerna Mohan, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The selection process for these prestigious awards involves a rigorous evaluation using our proprietary eight-step methodology. This includes in-depth research, comprehensive analysis, and benchmarking against critical performance indicators such as growth excellence, 'innovating to zero' initiatives, and advancements in the customer value chain. Our global think tank examines how these companies contribute to the global economy and the future of our planet.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute proudly congratulates all the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Americas. Their exceptional contributions will be honored at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted in association with Strategic Consortium of Intelligence People (SCIP) in Barcelona later this year. These companies serve as inspiring examples of how business success can be aligned with the well-being of our planet and its people.

Recipients:

AbbVie Inc.

Adobe

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Energy

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Align Technology, Inc.

AltaGas Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

The AZEK Company Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd

Bird Construction

Bloom Energy

Boise Cascade

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristow Group Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Canadian Solar

Capital Power

Cardinal Health

Celanese Corporation

ChampionX

Chart Industries

Charter Communications

CNX Resources Corporation

Comfort Systems USA

Comstock Resources, Inc.

Concentrix Corporation

ConocoPhillips Company

Constellation Software Inc

Custom Truck One Source

Datadog

Deere & Company

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

Dexcom, Inc

Diamondback Energy, Inc

Diversified Energy Company Plc.

Docusign, Inc

Dorman Products

Dropbox

Echo

Electronic Arts Inc.

Enerplus Corporation

