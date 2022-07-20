Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Top Companies for Enlightened Growth Leadership, 2022

"Sustainability is a megatrend that many companies are adapting to by developing forward-thinking socially responsible policies. The companies we have identified represent approximately the top 1% of all companies, globally, moving the world in the right direction", said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analysis, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are doing their part to improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

Recipients:

Adani Transmission Limited

PT ANTAM Tbk

ATA IMS Berhad

ATLASSIAN

PT. BAYAN RESOURCES, Tbk

Beach Energy Limited

CHOLAMANDALAM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Coronado Global Resources Inc.

Coupang Inc.

CS WIND CORPORATION.

DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co.,Ltd.

DL Construction Co., Ltd.

ECOPRO

erex Co.,Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited

Golden Energy Mines

GSPC Limited/ Gujarat State Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited

Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd.

HDC Group

Indika Energy.

Kakao Corp.

Kaspi.kz

Samsung Biologics

*non-exhaustive list

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

