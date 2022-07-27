Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Top Companies for Responsible Growth with the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2022
Jul 27, 2022, 08:21 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is dedicated to utilizing business practices to address key global challenges by 'innovating to zero'. Through its robust research methodology, the Institute has identified Companies that are moving the world in the right direction and awarded them with this year's Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards.
"Responsible growth begins with the commitment of a company's leadership team; commitment to innovation, leveraging technology and business practice to innovate to zero; zero waste, zero pollution, zero inequality. The recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition have demonstrated a successful balance between growth, sustainability and governance," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research. Being one of the few existing methodologies that equally weights growth and Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), this recognition is one of the Institute's most prestigious best practices recognitions. The winners represent the best of the best.
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.
Recipients:
Bumi Resources Tbk PT
Keppel Infrastructure Trust
LX Semicon Co Ltd
M3 Inc
Macmahon Holdings Ltd
Modec Inc
MonotaRO Co Ltd
Nexen Corp
NHN Corp
Northern Star Resources Ltd
NRW Holdings Ltd
Oil India Ltd
Perenti Global Ltd
Pharmaniaga Bhd
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Razer Inc
Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd
Samsung SDI Co Ltd
Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk PT
SD Biosensor Inc
Sea Ltd
Seegene Inc
SOLUM Co Ltd
Technovator International Ltd
Tokai Carbon Co Ltd
UPL Ltd
Zimplats Holdings Ltd
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Media Contact:
Prerna Mohan
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
Related Links
www.frost.com
www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
Share this article