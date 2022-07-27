Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Top Companies for Responsible Growth with the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2022

"Responsible growth begins with the commitment of a company's leadership team; commitment to innovation, leveraging technology and business practice to innovate to zero; zero waste, zero pollution, zero inequality. The recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition have demonstrated a successful balance between growth, sustainability and governance," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research. Being one of the few existing methodologies that equally weights growth and Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), this recognition is one of the Institute's most prestigious best practices recognitions. The winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

Bumi Resources Tbk PT

Keppel Infrastructure Trust

LX Semicon Co Ltd

M3 Inc

Macmahon Holdings Ltd

Modec Inc

MonotaRO Co Ltd

Nexen Corp

NHN Corp

Northern Star Resources Ltd

NRW Holdings Ltd

Oil India Ltd

Perenti Global Ltd

Pharmaniaga Bhd

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Razer Inc

Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd

Samsung SDI Co Ltd

Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk PT

SD Biosensor Inc

Sea Ltd

Seegene Inc

SOLUM Co Ltd

Technovator International Ltd

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd

UPL Ltd

Zimplats Holdings Ltd

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

