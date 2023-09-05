Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Visionary Companies Pioneering Sustainable Growth with Enlightened Leadership Awards, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute proudly presents the 2023 Enlightened Leadership Awards for Responsible Growth, a testament to the unwavering commitment of outstanding global enterprises that have seamlessly integrated growth with their role as global stewards. Through commitment to 'innovating to zero' on global challenges like carbon emissions, inclusion in workforce, women empowerment and diversity, these exceptional companies inspire change, setting a paradigm for responsible growth and positive transformation on a global scale.

Through commitment to 'innovating to zero' on global challenges like carbon emissions, inclusion in workforce, women empowerment and diversity, these exceptional companies inspire change, setting a paradigm for responsible growth and positive transformation on a global scale. Congratulations!

"In an increasingly interconnected world, the winners of the 2023 Enlightened Leadership Awards shine as exemplars of corporate leadership. These companies have seamlessly woven together their growth aspirations with a genuine dedication to fostering positive change. Their strategies not only elevate their industries but also resonate across boundaries, highlighting the undeniable link between business success and global well-being. " said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Guided by a rigorous, research-driven eight-step methodology, the Frost & Sullivan Institute continues to uphold its commitment to excellence. The selection process places emphasis on growth excellence, 'innovating to zero' in alignment with global priorities, enhancing the customer value chain, and leveraging technology, underscoring the Institute's unwavering dedication to holistic growth and the principles of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional achievers of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards. We are excited to announce that this year's 2023 awardees will be celebrated at our prestigious awards banquet at Prague in November.

Recipients:

Crescent Energy

CrossAmerica Partners LP

CVS Health

Danaher

Datadog

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diodes Incorporated

DocuSign, Inc.

Dorman Products.

Enphase Energy.

Entegris

Enviva Inc.

EOG Resources, Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Etsy, Inc.

Exelixis, Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. and Affiliates

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

FOX Factory, Inc.

FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION

Franklin Electric

GFL Environmental Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics plc

HubSpot, Inc.

Humana

IAC

IES Holdings, Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Incyte

IEA

Ingersoll Rand

Insulet Corporation

INTERFOR CORPORATION

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

IPG

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization that utilizes business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes we can accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.frost.com

www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan