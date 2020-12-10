Frost & Sullivan Introduces 10 Growth Opportunities in Mobility for 2021

Sales in China and India have been driven by compact small cars sought by first-time buyers, many of whom remain apprehensive about public transportation and ridesharing services. In Europe , the success of incentive programs in countries such as Germany has contributed to positive numbers, while in the United States , the automotive market has witnessed a revival in the third quarter boosted by demand for SUVs and pickup trucks.

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Mobility for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in areas such as:

Used car market Digital retail Connected car IoT platforms Subscription services Car as a point of health EV platform architecture strategies Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

