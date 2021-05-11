Frost & Sullivan Names BlackBerry an Innovator in Healthcare Cybersecurity

WATERLOO, ON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced Frost & Sullivan has named BlackBerry an innovator in its latest US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market report. Frost & Sullivan studied over fifty companies and the top cyber threats as the basis for its report. BlackBerry also announced University Health Network (UHN) has selected BlackBerry Spark® to protect its entire public research and teaching hospital network.

BlackBerry was selected by Frost & Sullivan and UHN for its pioneering platform that can protect against cybersecurity threats in any connected care system. The platform, which includes BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM), BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint security (UES) and BlackBerry® Alert, is HIPAA and HITECH compliant and trusted by providers and suppliers across the healthcare sector. Additionally, BlackBerry recently collaborated with the CTA® to develop an ANSI-accredited standard for trustworthy AI solutions in healthcare.

"At UHN, the largest healthcare and medical research organization in Canada, cybersecurity is a top priority, to ensure patient safety and enable patient care innovation," said Kashif Parvaiz, Chief Information Security Officer, University Health Network. "BlackBerry's superior, AI-driven, cybersecurity solutions mean that we stay ahead of adversaries and can measurably improve patient care. Furthermore, there is incalculable value in the trust that BlackBerry's thirty-five-year cybersecurity market leadership and customer-first whole business mindset provides."

"It is critical that healthcare organizations have a cybersecurity strategy, to protect both a patient's health and their personal data. We are delighted that Frost & Sullivan and UHN have recognized BlackBerry for our industry-leading solutions and their critical application across healthcare systems," said Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. "Strong healthcare systems are critical for our physical, mental and economic well-being. In 2020 healthcare was one of the industries most vulnerable to cyberattacks and this trend is forecast to continue in 2021."

"Over 90% of healthcare organizations have reported at least one cybersecurity breach in the past three years," said Koustav Chatterjee, Healthcare Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. "These threats are increasing and so it is imperative that C-suites across the industry make cybersecurity a top strategic focus. Our report, which presents the market leading healthcare cybersecurity companies, outlines how BlackBerry has a pioneering platform to comprehensively secure the healthcare system and help ensure the delivery of care to patients is uninterrupted."

To download the report visit Frost & Sullivan's online store.

In 2020 Frost & Sullivan, through an independent study, concluded that the BlackBerry platform can secure all Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, and over 96% of all cybersecurity threats. Download the study here.

To learn more about the ANSI-accredited standard for trustworthy AI solutions in healthcare BlackBerry developed in collaboration with the CTA click here.

For more information on BlackBerry Spark UEM, BlackBerry Spark UES and BlackBerry Alert visit BlackBerry.com.

