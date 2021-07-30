Frost & Sullivan Names Cybellum as Company of the Year in the Vehicle Security and Risk Assessment Industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, a market leader in automotive product security, today announces that Frost & Sullivan has named it the 2021 Company of the Year in the European vehicle security and risk assessment industry, based on its recent analysis of the global automotive software market. An automotive product security market leader, Cybellum earned this recognition due to its excellence in best practices.

Frost & Sullivan reserves this type of recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in the industry. It applies a rigorous evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions to evaluate multiple nominees before determining the final award recipient. Based on its resulting report, Cybellum excels in the vehicle security and risk assessment space in the areas of:

Addressing Unmet Needs

Best Practices Implementation

Customer Purchase and Service Experience

Leadership Focus

Brand Equity

"Cybellum's world-class vehicle security and risk assessment solution has come at a fortuitous time, when the automotive industry has tightened regulations for manufacturers to ensure vehicle safety and security," said Dorothy Amy, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Cybellum's Cyber Digital Twins™ platform is unique in that it allows automakers to continuously detect, identify, and trace potential cyberthreats in each vehicle component. It is a revolution in automotive cybersecurity, providing manufacturers the infrastructure to develop and maintain secure products at scale."

Addressing automotive cybersecurity is crucial as connected vehicle software vulnerabilities can threaten customers' data privacy and even their lives. Vulnerabilities, including mobile app weaknesses, personal data misuse, backend server hacks, and remote keyless vehicle system hacking, place connected cars' security at risk. These risks invariably tarnish an OEM's brand reputation and have a catastrophic effect on customer confidence and safety.

"This award is further evidence of the awareness and attention needed for product security challenges, such as its unaddressed needs and regulations. The growing number of connected cars, combined with increasing security standards and regulations, require specialized solutions, and Cybellum is proud to drive this industry forward. We are thankful to Frost & Sullivan for this recognition and look forward to continuing building innovative solutions and best practices for product security professionals," said Slava Bronfman, CEO of Cybellum.

Cybellum is an award-winning market leader and innovator in the vehicle security and risk assessment industry. We empower automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the entire vehicle life cycle, and to achieve regulatory compliance quickly and cost-effectively. Our revolutionary Cyber Digital Twins platform scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber threats. Manufacturers can then take immediate actions to eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road. To learn more visit: www.cybellum.com.

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

