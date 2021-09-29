Frost & Sullivan Names Ontic Top Innovator in Global Digital Intelligence Solutions

Frost & Sullivan names Ontic the top innovator in the Frost Radar™: Digital Intelligence Solutions, 2021 Tweet this

Frost & Sullivan defines the digital intelligence market as comprising central intelligence platforms that enable security operations teams to synthesize data and analytics from multiple devices, sources, and security systems across the physical and cybersecurity realm that allow real-time monitoring, event analysis, and predictive incident detection. Digital intelligence platforms are the first solution to actually bring a converged cyber-physical security platform to fruition.The digital intelligence market in the Americas is expected to double its total spending from $5.85 billion in 2020 to $12.96 billion by 2030, according to Frost & Sullivan.

"Ontic is proud to be recognized by Frost and Sullivan as a transformational innovator for the new standard in protective intelligence technology we bring to physical security," said Manish Mehta, Chief Product Officer, Ontic. "Only Ontic provides an all-in-one, holistic, always-on platform that aggregates disparate data channels to build a tapestry of intelligence to actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security, [behavioral and the convergence of cyber-physical threats]".

Frost Radar™: Digital Intelligence Solutions, 2021 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology. The team of industry analysts identifies 12 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Ontic is the first protective intelligence software company to digitally transform how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises proactively address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets. Ontic's SaaS-based platform collects and connects threat indicators to provide a comprehensive view of potential threats while surfacing critical knowledge so companies can assess and action more to maintain business continuity and reduce financial impact. Ontic provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services, education and thought leadership for safety and security professionals through its Center for Protective Intelligence and Center of Excellence, the latter of which also offers program development and training services in behavioral threat assessment, threat management, and violence prevention for major corporations, educational institutions and government agencies. For more information please visit ontic.co .

