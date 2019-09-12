Frost & Sullivan Names Top Innovators in the Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan reveals that the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market experienced substantial growth in line with global fleet expansion. As the market worth $75 billion continues to increase for aircraft maintenance, MROs are adjusting capacity to meet the surging demand through the adoption of digital transformation, technology innovation, and unrivaled efficiencies as well as mergers, consolidations, buy-outs and alliances. Airlines are spinning their maintenance divisions off into separate MRO entities to produce fresh revenue streams as OEMs jockey for additional market share.

The recently released Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Frost Radar provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 100 companies in the MRO industry were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 17 industry leaders excelling at innovation, poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths and opportunities for the future.

To learn more about the Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and overhaul Market Frost Radar, please visit http://frost.ly/3r3

The following companies were identified for demonstrated excellence in either growth, innovation, or both, with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients: AAR Corp, Aeroman, AFI KLM E&M, Aviation Technical Services, Etihad Airways Engineering, Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. (EGAT), Flightstar, GAMECO, GMF AeroAsia, HAECO, Lufthansa Technik, Mexicana MRO, Sabena Technics, SR Technics, ST Engineering, TAP M&E, and Turkish Technic.

Key takeaways of this practical, high-impact, scalable tracking solution:

Identify the most cutting-edge, innovative platforms, including those most poised for growth and ripe for investment.

Understand how companies benchmark against each other in their ability to expand against a backdrop of industry transformation and evolution.

Help all end users and industry leaders responsible for making technology solution decisions and selecting providers to build long-term relationships.

