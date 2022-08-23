Frost & Sullivan Names Vyopta a Technology Innovation Leader

Vyopta Honored with the 2022 Global Workplace and Collaboration Insights Leadership Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its differentiated value and strong overall performance, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vyopta with its 2022 Global Workplace and Collaboration Insights Leadership Award. Organizations of all sizes are looking for actionable insights that support their ongoing re-alignment of the workforce, real estate, and technologies for hybrid work. With an emphasis on vendor-agnostic, AI-driven, high-quality, secure, open, and interoperable solutions that can be deployed at scale, Vyopta provides the data around UC and collaboration that IT decision-makers and business leaders need for succeeding in the new environment.

"As organizations migrate to new communications and collaboration tools and reoptimize their office space, Vyopta's market-leading solutions portfolio enables them to make smart decisions for hybrid work. Through its unique multi-modal platform, that helps businesses understand voice and video collaboration usage and quality of experience, the company provides an end-to-end view across technology, spaces, and users to manage UC systems and meeting spaces efficiently," said Roopam Jain, Frost & Sullivan VP of Research, Information and Communications Technology.

space, Vyopta's market-leading solutions portfolio enables them to make smart decisions for hybrid work. It allows organizations to manage user experience and engagement, UC system performance, and meeting space efficiently. Unlike many of its competitors, Vyopta has the unique ability to derive and provide insightful data for the host as well as virtual participants of a meeting or call, helping IT teams quickly identify the root cause of a problem related to any endpoint and application or infrastructure which enables issue resolution. Vyopta partners with industry-leading cloud services vendors like Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Microsoft, Cisco, Google, Pexip, and BlueJeans, among others, to provide its customers the flexibility to monitor UC deployments of any size and complexity, and give them the confidence to build, support, and manage a collaboration technology environment that best meets their needs.

"With the dramatic shift to hybrid work, businesses today are rethinking the role of the office and the workplace as many employees prefer the flexibility to work remotely," said Vyopta CEO Alfredo Ramirez. "Collaboration technologies have been pivotal in connecting dispersed work teams. Our mission is to empower organizations with intelligence to obtain high-quality collaboration experiences for users and tap into the full value of their greatest asset – their people, as well as their investments in communications and collaboration technologies," said Ramirez.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. Vyopta excels in many of the criteria in the workplace and collaboration insights market. This includes a commitment to innovation and creativity, stage gate efficiency, commercialization success, application diversity, price/performance value, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience, and brand equity.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

