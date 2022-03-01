Frost & Sullivan Opens Nominations for Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards

SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the call for nominations for its annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in collaboration with Itron. Utilities and cities offering innovative products and services to minimize electric, gas, and water waste are invited to submit nominations for their sustainable efforts by June 30th, 2022.

To nominate your company for consideration and view previous winners, click here: https://hub.frost.com/2022excellenceawards/

The unique and distinguished Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards categories include:

Excellence in Resourcefulness – Energy: The Excellence in Resourcefulness Award recognizes a utility or city's ability to successfully implement technology and behavioral change in a way that measurably reduces electricity and/or natural gas waste.

Excellence in Resourcefulness – Water: The Excellence in Resourcefulness Award recognizes a utility or city's ability to successfully implement technology and behavioral change in a way that measurably reduces water loss or waste.

"The future of sustainable and resilient cities is in the hands of public entities that are willing to not only acknowledge the impact of climate change but also embrace digital solutions to optimize and conserve precious water and energy resources. It is essential to share resourcefulness best practices that are easy to replicate and implement," said Farah Saeed, energy advisory research director at Frost & Sullivan. "Last year's Water Resourcefulness award winner, Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD), implemented a highly aggressive water conservation program in response to its ongoing drought issues. In 2021, the Colorado River, which is the source of 90% of the state's water, was at half of its 2020 capacity. LVVWD used an AMI-enabled water management solution to proactively identify leaks, which increased water leak detection by 5%. Similarly, last year's Energy Resourcefulness award recipient, Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy, is in the process of achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2045 and electrification targets for buildings and vehicles. Its goal is to become 100% carbon free in a way that is affordable, reliable, and equitable. To enable a smooth transition, the municipal deployed a state-of-the-art communication network to automate and improve circuit and feeder visibility across its substations down to the edge of the customer—allowing improved planning process for managing diverse load characteristics," said Saeed

For each award category, Frost & Sullivan's selection process includes in-depth research and interviews followed by evaluating utilities and cities against industry best practices and the decision criteria, including societal and business impact.

Societal impact indicators include improving customer awareness and participation, enabling behavioral change to reduce waste through customer engagement and technology-driven programs, and yielding impressive waste reduction that benefits the overall served community.

Business impact indicators include drafting a clear vision to address excessive waste through technology implementation, achieving operational effectiveness through a successful sustainability strategy, and strengthening a utility's or city's brand image as a sustainability leader.

Frost & Sullivan will contact nominees for the interview portion of the selection process. The winners in each category will be announced and recognized in late September at Itron Inspire.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely, and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters, and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas, and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety, and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

