Frost & Sullivan Positions CUJO AI Among Top 3 Leaders on the Frost Radar™: Smart Home as a Service, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, a global leader in AI-driven network security and intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Top 3 Champion on the Frost Radar™ for the Smart Home-as-a-Service (SHaaS) sector. This recognition reflects CUJO AI's unwavering commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in the rapidly evolving smart home technology landscape.

The Frost Radar™: Smart Home-as-a-Service report is a comprehensive analysis of the SHaaS market, offering valuable insights into emerging trends, key players, and innovative technologies shaping the industry. CUJO AI's recognition as a Top 3 Champion underscores the company's pivotal role in driving innovation and its remarkable success in expanding its presence in the SHaaS sector.

Chris Turner, Chief Product Officer, CUJO AI, expressed gratitude for the company's inclusion in the prestigious Frost Radar™ report, saying, "We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 3 Champions. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help internet service providers protect and enhance the connected experiences of millions of households worldwide."

CUJO AI's innovative approach to network security and intelligence has set new benchmarks in safeguarding smart homes. The company's AI-driven platform provides real-time threat detection and mitigation, parental controls, and comprehensive insights into network behavior. CUJO AI's solutions empower internet service providers (ISPs) to safeguard their customers' digital lives in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Frost Radar™ report highlights CUJO AI's impressive innovation, which has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in SHaaS. The company's growth is equally noteworthy, demonstrating its ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive market while continuously expanding its market share.

As one of the leaders, CUJO AI continues to shape the future of Smart Home-as-a-Service. The company remains dedicated to delivering world-class security and intelligence solutions that empower ISPs and consumers to stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of connected living.

The report is available here: Frost Radar™: Smart Home as a Service, 2023

For more information about CUJO AI and its award-winning solutions, please visit cujo.com.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI boosts the ability to understand, serve and protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence for network service providers. Deployed in more than 50 million homes and covering over 2 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar for customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, TELUS, Sky Italia, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, and Videotron. More information is available at https://cujo.com.

