Frost & Sullivan Presents the Top 50 Disruptive Technologies & Innovations Transforming Our World

This webinar will offer strategic guidance and actionable ideas on the hottest 50 technologies that will pack maximum potential to fuel global innovation, spawn innovative products and services, and drive commercial growth.

"At the core, technology convergence involves overlaying two or more emerging or existing technologies to create unique value propositions that could be commercialized. While each emerging technology on its own represents an area of intensified research & development, heightened investments, increased IP activity, and tremendous market potential, the possible convergence of several technologies opens up unprecedented opportunities for new revenue models and next-generation innovative products and solutions," explains Kumar. "It is our goal to help organizations bulletproof their future by getting ahead on the innovation cycle, engaging with peers to generate insights; and identifying disruptive business slots."

Key benefits of attending this live event:

Identify new markets to target in health and wellness, medical devices and imaging, information and communication technology, advanced manufacturing and automation, energy and utilities, environment and sustainability, microelectronic and more;

in health and wellness, medical devices and imaging, information and communication technology, advanced manufacturing and automation, energy and utilities, environment and sustainability, microelectronic and more; Discover exclusive information on technology investment , licensing, mergers and acquisitions;

, licensing, mergers and acquisitions; Gain insight into technology and product road-mapping , as well as converging possibilities for new product development;

, as well as converging possibilities for new product development; Find out regional insight on technology early adopters.

