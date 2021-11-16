Frost & Sullivan Profiles Bright Pattern as a Top Vendor in Latest Contact Center Software Report

"We are honored to be featured in the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Contact Center Software Buyers Guide as a leading contact center vendor for the third year in a row. This recognition is further validation of our omnichannel contact center solution with their report noting our industry-leading ease-of-use and true omnichannel capabilities, both for omnichannel customer conversations and omnichannel quality management," said Michael McCloskey, Chief Executive Officer at Bright Pattern.

Bright Pattern's strengths as recognized by Frost & Sullivan include:

Breadth of Platform Capabilities

All channels are native to the platform, enabling true omnichannel conversations and omnichannel quality management.

Bright Pattern is one of the first providers to offer customer service messaging apps, particularly in an omnichannel environment.

Out-of-box integrations to CRMs and applications like Microsoft Teams for remote agents

Ease of Use/Deployment and Industry-Leading Availability

Due to the simplicity of the platform, Bright Pattern offers low license costs and professional services at a fraction of the cost of many other cloud-based vendors.

Bright Pattern provides 100% global availability and an active-active topology that can support up to 10,000 plus concurrent users in a single instance.

On-the-fly upgrades with no downtime to users.

One of the first cloud-agnostic platforms allowing the customer to utilize Amazon, Azure, or other data centers.

High Customer Rankings/Customer-Focused Development

For two consecutive years on Capterra, G2 Crowd, and other "not-for-pay" customer review sites, Bright Pattern customers rank the company higher than virtually every other cloud contact center, in categories from customer support to feature content. In winter 2019, G2 Crowd noted that Bright Pattern had the highest ROI in the industry per customer reviews and the fastest time to deploy at half the industry average.

A customer and partner-led organization, Bright Pattern's R&D is heavily driven by customer/partner feedback. For instance, its recently launched QM product saw 80 top feature requests from partners.

The buyers guide also provided customer recommendations, in which Bright Pattern was recommended as the best fit for companies looking for an omnichannel contact center solution, contact center artificial intelligence, and omnichannel communications for IT Service Management:

Omnichannel: "Companies looking at emerging channels such as messengers or mobile capabilities such as chat, video chat, or document sharing within their app into their customer care organizations would do well to look at Bright Pattern."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

