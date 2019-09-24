Frost & Sullivan Profiles Bright Pattern As Top-Performing Global Cloud Contact Center Provider

"We are honored to be featured in the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Contact Center Buyers Guide as a leading contact center vendor. This recognition is further validation of our omnichannel contact center solution with their report noting our industry-leading ease-of-use, fast time to implement, and true omnichannel capabilities, both for omnichannel customer conversations and quality management," said Michael McCloskey, Chief Executive Officer at Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern is dedicated to providing the most effortless and personal omnichannel contact center solution that powers companies to provide a superior and modern customer experience while also being the easiest and fastest in the industry for businesses to implement."

Bright Pattern strengths as recognized by Frost & Sullivan (excerpts from the report):

All channels are native to the platform, enabling true omnichannel conversations. Omnichannel quality management is planned for Q4 2019 release.

Bright Pattern is one of the first providers to offer customer service messaging apps, particularly in an omnichannel environment.

Due to the simplicity of the platform, Bright Pattern offers low license costs and professional service fees at a fraction of the cost of many other cloud-based vendors (less than 5% of revenue comes from professional services).

Bright Pattern's R&D is heavily driven by customer/partner feedback. Its recently launched QM product saw 80 top feature requests from partners.

Per Capterra and other "not for pay" customer review sites, Bright Pattern customers rank the company higher than virtually every other cloud contact center.

The ability for customers to choose their own network provides an added layer of flexibility that many cloud providers do not offer.

The guide also provided customer recommendations, in which Bright Pattern was recommended the best fit for companies looking for an omnichannel contact center solution and contact center artificial intelligence.

Omnichannel: "Companies looking at emerging channels such as messengers, or mobile capabilities such as chat, video chat, or document sharing within their app into their customer care organizations would do well to look at Bright Pattern."

Artificial Intelligence: "For companies that are looking to infuse AI into customer contact, Bright Pattern's Bright AI provides a plethora of choices as to how to do so, [including] integration with RPA vendors, intelligent bots, and messaging applications. In fact, the various technologies can easily be combined (e.g., creating a messaging application that provides instant access to a chatbot for assistance)."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a business consulting firm involved in market research and analysis, growth strategy consulting, and corporate training across multiple industries. It is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has 40 offices on 6 continents.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

