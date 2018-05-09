Frost & Sullivan Publishes Quarterly Update on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ/TASE: ORMP) - Oramed has a sufficient cash balance to fund its clinical development timeline in the near term; several clinical milestones are scheduled for 2018 and 2019; stock target price remains at NIS 53.2

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with the TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed with funding from the Chief Scientist and the TASE.

Summary of Highlights

Oramed released its quarterly report for the period ending 28 February 2018 on 9 April, 2018 detailing the following:

A strong financial position with sufficient capital to fund scheduled clinical trials and associated expenses.

As of 28 February 2018 , Oramed has capital resources of approx. $38.0M , enough to support 2018 clinical and regulatory plan.

Revenues from licensing deals with no cost of revenues have partially offset heavy R&D expenses to reduce Oramed's burn rate ahead of critical clinical milestones.

Revenues for the quarter ending February 28, 2018 totaled $604,000 , consistent with $611,000 for the corresponding quarter in 2017.

totaled , consistent with for the corresponding quarter in 2017. Research and development expenses for the quarter ending February 28, 2018 decreased by 13% to $2,724,000 , from $3,125,000 for the corresponding quarter in 2017.

decreased by 13% to , from for the corresponding quarter in 2017. Net losses for the quarter ending February 28, 2018 decreased by 8.4% to $2,916,000 from $3,183,000 for the corresponding period in 2017.

We maintain our valuation as per our Initiation of coverage report of 23 December 2017 . Oramed's estimated equity value remains $200.7M / NIS 708.3M corresponding to a target price ranging between NIS 49.8 and NIS 56.6; a mean of NIS 53.2.

Three critical clinical milestones are expected for 2018, which justify the above valuation.

Three minor clinical milestones set for 2018 are promising indicators of a long-term expansion of Oramed's pharmaceutical portfolio, in terms of both more products, and more target indications.

About the company - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ/TASE: ORMP) (hereinafter 'Oramed') is a biomedical company engaged in pharmaceutical research and development of protein and peptide molecules, that are currently only available by injection. The company's initial pipeline targets the diabetes care market. The company advances two independent clinical programs that target the diabetes market; ORMD-0801-an oral insulin product, which aims to disrupt the treatment paradigm for type 2 diabetes, and decrease the number of insulin injections needed for type 1 diabetes; and ORMD-0901- an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, which increases physiological insulin secretion.

Read the full report here.

