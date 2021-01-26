Frost & Sullivan Ranks Bright Pattern as One of the “Most Trusted Emerging Vendors in Europe” in the Latest Radar Report

"We are honored to not only be profiled as a top vendor in the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Contact Center Software Buyers Guide as a leading contact center vendor for the second year in a row, but also in the Frost & Sullivan European Radar report which selects only the most innovative of vendors," said Michael McCloskey, Chief Executive Officer at Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern's recent success in the EMEA with customers in industries such as automotive, travel, retail, hi-tech, and BPOs have helped fuel our growth, and we are only starting to develop our footprint in Europe."

Strengths on Growth Axis (excerpts from the report):

Bright Pattern has experienced impressive sales performance, above market average.

Bright Pattern is one of the highest R&D-spending companies in terms of budget composition (%).

Bright Pattern has developed cutting-edge AI capabilities and is one of the first cloud-agnostic platforms in the market.

Bright Pattern's technology-based approach has powered its growth to become one of the most trusted emerging vendors in Europe .

. It offers a complete omnichannel solution, which includes a variety of digital channels.

Open to all key technologies (e.g., CRM, WFO, AI) so that customers can select from best-of-breed solutions. Bright Pattern is available on multiple public cloud options (AWS, Azure, Oracle, Rackspace).

Strengths on Innovation Axis (excerpts from the report):

Bright Pattern has adopted a mobile-first strategy and integrated mobile messaging with apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook into its platform.

The platform is differentiated by the ease of use and quick set up time. With a go-live set-up period of 1.6 months (on average), Bright Pattern's speed of implementation is nearly half the average onboarding time for the CCaaS industry.

Frost and Sullivan also provided customer recommendations, in which Bright Pattern was recommended as the best fit for companies looking for an omnichannel contact center solution, contact center artificial intelligence, and omnichannel communications for IT Service Management.

Omnichannel: "Companies looking at emerging channels such as messengers, or mobile capabilities such as chat, video chat, or document sharing within their app into their customer care organizations would do well to look at Bright Pattern."

Artificial Intelligence: "For companies that are looking to infuse AI into customer contact, Bright Pattern's Bright AI provides a plethora of choices as to how to do so, [including] integration with RPA vendors, intelligent bots, and messaging applications. In fact, the various technologies can easily be combined (e.g., creating a messaging application that provides instant access to a chatbot for assistance)."

"For companies that are looking to infuse AI into customer contact, Bright Pattern's Bright AI provides a plethora of choices as to how to do so, [including] integration with RPA vendors, intelligent bots, and messaging applications. In fact, the various technologies can easily be combined (e.g., creating a messaging application that provides instant access to a chatbot for assistance)." ITSM and Service Management Enrichment: "For companies that want to extend investments in legacy service management platforms yet enrich service management through AI and automation, Bright Pattern for Service Management would be a good fit and provide solid ROI."

Bright Pattern is the simplest, most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center with the highest ROI and fastest time to deploy in the industry (half the industry average). Bright Pattern ranked #1 for Interoperability, #1 for Platform Functionality, and #1 for Hosting Reliability and Scalability in the Omdia Buyer's Guide . Bright Pattern outranked Five9, NICE inContact, Avaya, Aspect, and 8x8 as a leading provider in the 2020 G2 Crowd Report, and was a leader in the 2020 Call Center Software FrontRunners Quadrant with customer ratings higher than Five9, Genesys PureCloud, NICE inContact, RingCentral, and Talkdesk. Additionally, Bright Pattern was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its omnichannel, AI, and ITSM capabilities, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Download your free copy of the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Contact Center Software Buyers Guide

Download your free copy of the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Europe Radar Report

Additional Information

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

