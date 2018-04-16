Frost & Sullivan Recognizes 3DISC with the Global Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for Its Digital Dental Solutions

"3DISC offers PSP plates with various features and optional add-ons and an intraoral scanner with optimum features to support the most common restorations for dentists, in addition to providing best-in-class and easy-to-use software at no additional charge," said Brahadeesh Chandrasekaran, Industry Analyst.

3DISC offers a complete turnkey solution with its easy-to-handle devices. The Heron IOS and the FireCR PSP System, which are accompanied by the intuitive software platforms QuantorDent and QuantorClinic—both of which support the entire digital imaging diagnosis and impression process. The FireCR PSP System uses QuantorDent Imaging Software and offers a TWAIN driver that enables easy image acquisition, processing, and management to support efficient workflow and provide more precise diagnoses. QuantorClinic is all-in-one software that streamlines workflows, including scanning, order management, validation, and order submission, all through a single interface.

3DISC's FireCR PSP System and the Heron IOS are small and lightweight devices that address the need for affordable dental equipment that still meets the image quality, speed, and ergonomic requirements of end users. The devices are designed to fit in even in the most space-challenged dental office with small footprints and lightweight design. The FireCR device has built-in memory that can store the last 100 images and offers a full range of imaging plate sizes, from 0 to 4c. The Heron IOS contains a hand-and-mouth piece and a 360-degree rotatable tip to provide an optimal ergonomic grip. The Heron IOS also offers premium features, such as color capture and a built-in heater to prevent fogging. The scanner is compatible with most CAD/CAM systems in dental laboratories to allow for the widest dental laboratory integration.

"With its FireCR PSP System and Heron IOS, 3DISC provides cost-effective devices that can be used for dental diagnoses and the most common types of dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, veneers, and inlays and onlays," said Brahadeesh Chandrasekaran. "3DISC has strengthened its competitive advantage in digital dentistry by strategically focusing on small to midsize practices, leveraging its expertise in digital imaging technologies, and creating new products that fully address the needs of the digital dental solutions industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About 3DISC

3DISC has a longstanding and solid business and development foundation in imaging technology for medical and dental use. The customer can rely on the fact that 3DISC, with its expertise and continuous product development, will work to secure their investments through a product philosophy based on reliability and affordability. The development of our solutions begins and ends with the dentist and patient in mind and 3DISC brings together imaging experts with diverse backgrounds and significant experience in image processing and enhancement. Our aim is to make affordable quality imaging solutions for dental and medical practices. Heron™ IOS is developed and manufactured in the United States.

