Frost & Sullivan Recognizes AllianceOne and Central Florida Expressway Authority with 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award

Award Highlights AllianceOne and the Central Florida Expressway's strong partnership through cultural infusion, process improvements and honest, open communication at all levels of both organizations

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized AllianceOne Receivable Solutions, a Teleperformance company, and the Central Florida Expressway (CFX) with the 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award based upon a recent assessment of trends and developments in the customer experience management (CXM) industry.

Frost & Sullivan has recognized AllianceOne Receivable Solutions, a Teleperformance company, and the Central Florida Expressway (CFX) with the 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award for their unique rebadging and outsourcing partnership that continues to deliver a customer-first focus to CFX’s customer base, including more than three million residents and 72 million visitors that use the regional network of expressways in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

"The high level of trust built between CFX and AllianceOne demonstrates the enormous power of deep CXM partnerships, ensuring uninterrupted employment for CFX employees and business continuity for CFX," said Michael DeSalles, principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

AllianceOne has a four-year history of delivering customer-facing services and back-office processes for CFX, including talent acquisition and contact center management, after a seamless transfer of CFX's existing workforce through rebadging to AllianceOne, with its parent company, Teleperformance, leading the CXM support. Transferring responsibility for the contact center has allowed CFX to refocus on its core competencies, experience improved KPI performance and reduce overall costs.

AllianceOne also supports CFX with a variety of services to meet its customers' needs, including customer service via voice and email channels and walk-in customer support, back-office mail handling and processing of transponders for new accounts, reviewing images for potential violations of passholders and non-passholders, and payment processing.

ABOUT ALLIANCEONE

As one of the leading accounts receivable providers today, AllianceOne offers a complete range of collection and contact center solutions designed to meet its clients' diverse needs. The realities of managing debt have become increasingly more sophisticated due to declining contact rates and increased account handling requirements. With a robust compliance management system and a tenured operational team, AllianceOne knows how to connect with consumers in payment jeopardy, minimize conflict, and bring the situation to a resolution. For more information visit allianceoneinc.com.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

SOURCE AllianceOne