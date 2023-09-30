Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cellcard with the 2023 Cambodian Product Leadership Award for Offering Innovative Products that Provide Affordable Access to Mobile Data

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

30 Sep, 2023, 21:00 ET

Cellcard is Cambodia's fastest mobile network, serving over four million customers with its reliable nationwide coverage and unmatched expertise of over 20 years in the market.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Cambodian mobile services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Cellcard with the 2023 Cambodian Product Leadership Award. Cellcard is Cambodia's longest-serving and the only fully Cambodian-owned operator with a long history of first-to-market innovations, outstanding customer service, and the fastest mobile network.

Continue Reading
2023 Cambodian Mobile Services Product Leadership Award
2023 Cambodian Mobile Services Product Leadership Award

The company is one of the largest telecommunication companies in Cambodia, and its products directly impact the lives of the new digital generation through out-of-the-box innovations. Cellcard addresses the need for real-time and on-demand content and delivers forward-thinking business solutions to support small- and medium-sized Cambodian enterprises.

In 2022, the company launched the following four breakthrough products to upgrade the connectivity experience and the overall enjoyment of its digital services: Time To Rise, Cellcard Serey, Cellcard One, and Playgame Cloud. While these products have significantly impacted various verticals, their influence on the Cambodian gaming industry is remarkable.

Cellcard has played a key role in the development of online gaming in Cambodia, and its products have introduced greater online gaming capabilities with seamless connectivity that are perfectly suited to the unique characteristics of the Cambodian marketplace. For example, to improve the user experience, the company expanded its popular gaming data plan, Playgame Unlimited, which caters to Cambodian gamers' needs with arcade games and Cambodia's first cloud gaming platform, Playgame Cloud.

"With its loyalty program and market leadership in the eSports and gaming industry, the company has strong future growth potential. Additionally, Cellcard's leadership team has an entrepreneurial mindset, which is useful in growing the company in Cambodia's low-cost market.", said Mei Lee Quah, Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Cellcard's differentiating factors are its broad consumer base and affordable pricing within the highly competitive Cambodian market. The company is increasingly looking into the youth segment for growth and aims to become the leading digital lifestyle services provider in Cambodia.

Furthermore, Cellcard is part of the Royal Group of Companies (RGC), a well-known strategic investment holding in Cambodia; therefore, the company can leverage synergies within RGC to drive further growth. By increasing its market reach through RGC alliances and offering unique loyalty and rewards programs, Cellcard brings greater value to Cambodian users and further consolidates its leadership in the industry.

For its strong overall performance, Cellcard earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Cambodian Product Leadership Award in the Cambodian mobile services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91- 9953764546
E: [email protected] 

About Cellcard

Launched in 1997, Cellcard is Cambodia's longest-serving and only 100% Cambodian-owned operator, reputed for its long history of first-to-market innovations, outstanding customer service and the fastest, most reliable mobile network. Considered as one of the biggest telco companies in Cambodia, Cellcard services over four million customers with nationwide coverage and an expansive dealer and distribution network. 

With a vision towards providing connectivity for all and enhancing the way customers live, work and play, Cellcard's portfolio continues to expand to accommodate and build the esports and gaming community, provide digital entertainment services to address the need for real-time and on-demand content, and offer innovative and insightful enterprise solutions to support businesses. 

Cellcard stands as the most awarded operator in Cambodia with more than forty global and regional accolades.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Also from this source

TMEIC Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Revolutionizing the Power Electronics Industry with Its Innovative Technologies

Cyolo Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Seamless and Secure Connectivity with Its Innovative Zero-trust Access Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.