Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cisco as a Leader of Growth and Innovation in the North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market

In recent years, cloud-based technology designed for the contact center has become more robust, offering access to all of the features that on-premises solutions provide with the added benefit of being hosted over the internet and allowing businesses to quickly deploy innovative services across multiple geographies. However, many of the enterprise (300-plus seats) and large enterprise (1,000-plus seats) contact centers were established on-premises before the advent of cloud contact centers, and therefore represent a rich migration opportunity for those cloud contact center providers that cater to the enterprise market. As the market has matured, many enterprise customers have looked to the cloud to provide quicker access to enhanced features and as an attractive option to maintaining on-premises systems.

Although, enterprise customers have traditionally been slower to adopt cloud technology, they have increasingly moved to the cloud as it enables better customer experience (CX) and addresses initial restraints such as reliability, scalability, and security.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, please access: http://frost.ly/68a

"While a move is being made by enterprise level customers, challenges remain because enterprise cloud contact center requirements can differ from CCaaS. In particular, enterprise-class CCaaS vendors must provide robust outbound solutions that adhere to regulatory and compliance requirements and streamlined migration paths," said Nancy Jamison, Industry Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "Cisco understands this as it can be seen in its contact center portfolio–a true omnichannel offering that integrates voice, video, data, and mobile applications, along with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI)-infused solutions and collaboration."

Cisco is well positioned to assist enterprise-class contact centers in their cloud migration and is continuously innovating to keep the customer first by:

Increasing its focus on the Webex cloud portfolio

Leveraging AI and machine learning to enable intelligent engagement

Acquiring Voicea, CloudCherry, and imimobile which provide enabling technology that delivers intelligent, connected customer journeys

Enabling the creation of more proactive, predictive, and personalized CX with Webex Experience Management

Frost Radar™: North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over a dozen companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 12 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Corporate Communications

P: +1 210 247 2481

E: [email protected]

http://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

