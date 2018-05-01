Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Enevate Corporation with the Global Technology Innovation Award for Extreme Fast-charging and High Energy Density Electric Vehicle Batteries

"Enevate is an impressive company now completely focused on EVs with their pure silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology to improve performance of EV batteries and lower the cost of EVs," said Vishal Sapru, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Enevate has taken the new EV-chemistry batteries quite far towards commercialization and engagements with top EV battery and EV automotive companies worldwide."

"It is an honor to accept this award from a recognized global organization like Frost & Sullivan," says Robert A. Rango, Enevate's CEO. "The entire Enevate team is excited to be recognized by Frost and Sullivan. Our customers see the promise of the technology and the impact it can have on the important and emerging electric vehicle market."

Enevate recently introduced its HD-Energy Technology for EVs using its pure silicon-dominant anodes composed of 100% active material, which is free from inactive binder additives and better than graphite. Enevate's licensees can quickly ramp up production from reference Li-ion EV cell designs optimized with Enevate's anodes and technology.

Many consumers hesitate in purchasing an EV because of anxiety related to drive distance, time to charge, and overall upfront costs. However, Enevate's consumer-friendly HD-Energy Technology for EVs presents a seismic shift in EVB technology. Specifically, Enevate's technology allows EVs to add more than 240 miles of range with only a five-minute charge, which is essentially the same range conventional cars achieve with one tank of gasoline. These advantages will allow consumers to use EVs the same way they use gasoline cars but with better performance.

"Enevate's revolutionary technology presents a watershed moment in the evolution of EVs by making them as usable and accessible as conventional gasoline cars, thereby alleviating the concerns of hesitant buyers," said Sapru.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, thereby resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Enevate

Enevate Corporation, in California USA, develops and licenses advanced silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology that revolutionizes the electric vehicle (EV) market by breaking down barriers to EV adoption. Enevate's pioneering work on silicon-dominant anodes and cells has resulted in its breakthrough HD-Energy® Technology.

Investors include Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, CEC Capital, Lenovo, Samsung Ventures, and other strategic investors. Enevate, the Enevate logo, HD-Energy, and eBoost are registered trademarks of the Enevate Corporation. To learn more about or to license Enevate's industry-defining battery technology, visit www.enevate.com.

