Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Industry Leaders with Excellence in Best Practices Awards

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

16 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Recipients recognized at Frost & Sullivan awards ceremony in Prague, Czech Republic, for overcoming key industry challenges and demonstrating unique excellence

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing industry trailblazers, Frost & Sullivan presented its Best Practices Awards on November 15, 2023, in Prague, Czech Republic. Honoring the top business achievements of some of the most innovative and successful companies in their fields, the event also recognized companies receiving an Enlightened Growth Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards identify companies each year in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

The esteemed recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Awards include:

  • Runecast—2023 European Cloud-native Application Protection Platform New Product Innovation Award

  • Planon—2023 Global IoT-driven Smart Buildings Product Leadership Award

In addition to the Best Practices Awards, Frost & Sullivan presented Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards to organizations committed to making the world a better place. These companies have embraced emerging technologies and generated opportunities for all while demonstrating best practices for sustainable growth.

The esteemed recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards include:

  • ChampionX—2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award for its leadership in chemical solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineering solutions

  • CyCraft—2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award for shaping the future of cybersecurity using autonomous systems and human-AI collaboration

  • ICON PLC—2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award for being a prominent global clinical research organization (CRO)

  • Solum—2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award for providing green energy generation and management solutions for Smart Cities

  • Wiz—2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award for leveraging innovations in cloud computing to provide exemplary digital security services

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

