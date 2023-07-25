Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations with 2023 Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan celebrates companies for their outstanding achievements at awards ceremony

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best in business gathered in Nashville, TN at the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala held at the Loews Vanderbilt. The gathering honored top business achievements of some of the most innovative and successful companies in their fields.

"Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices awards to companies that inspire growth in their industries. They identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. I'm delighted to congratulate all of our recipients for their best-in-class performance. We hope their recognition will drive innovation and excellence by others as well.

The esteemed recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Awards include the following:

ABB Electrification Smart Buildings - 2023 Global Intelligent Buildings Customer Value Leadership Award

Airsys Cooling Technologies - 2023 Global Cooling Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Ameresco - 2023 North American Energy Services Company of the Year Award

AVI-SPL XTG - 2023 Global Experiential Solutions Enabling Technology Leadership Award

AYRO - 2023 North American Electric Low Speed Vehicle New Product Innovation Award

Cargill - 2023 Global Green Transformers and Sustainable Solutions Company of the Year Award

Edgio - 2023 Global Holistic Web Protection Platform Customer Value Leadership Award

GXC - 2022 North American 5G Private Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award

IQVIA - 2023 North American QMS Market for Life Sciences Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Lightbend, Inc. - 2022 North American Serverless Computing Company of the Year Award

NetSfere - 2023 Global Secure Messaging Solutions Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Quantiphi - 2023 North American AI Services in BFSI Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Reapplix - 2023 North American Chronic Wound Treatment for Patients with Diabetes Technology Innovation Leadership Award

ServiceMax FieldFX, a PTC Technology - 2023 Global Oil and Gas Field Service Management Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Shabodi - 2023 North American Enterprise Application Enablement Enabling Technology Leadership Award

SICK - 2023 Global Industrial Sensor Solutions Company of the Year Award

SIPPIO - 2023 North American Cloud-connected Calling Enablement Product Leadership Award

Vizzia Technologies - 2023 North American Real-time Location Systems Company of the Year Award

Xylem - 2023 North American Smart Pharmaceutical Water Management New Product Innovation Award

Zenarate - 2023 North American Performance Management for Contact Centers Customer Value Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

