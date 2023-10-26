Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations with Prestigious 2023 Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Frost & Sullivan celebrates companies for their outstanding achievements at awards gala

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best in business gathered in Huntington Beach, CA at the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort. The gathering honored top business achievements of some of the most innovative and successful companies in their fields.

"Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices awards to companies that inspire growth in their industries. They identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "I'm delighted to congratulate all of our deserving winners for their best-in-class performance. We hope their recognition will drive innovation and excellence by others as well."

The esteemed recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Awards include the following:

Accelovant - 2023 North American Fiber-optic Temperature Measurement Solutions New Product Innovation Award

AT&T - 2023 United States Next Generation 9-1-1 Market Leadership Award

Avance Clinical - 2023 Asia-Pacific Biotech Contract Research Organization Customer Value Leadership Award

Infobip - 2023 Latin American Contact Center as a Service Product Leadership Award

Inovalon - 2023 North American Healthcare Analytics and Real-world Evidence Information Technology Solutions Product Leadership Award

Lumen - 2023 North American VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Netcracker - 2023 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Science 37 - 2023 Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Leadership Award

Soter -  2022 North American Indoor Environment and Social Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at [email protected]

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

