Frost & Sullivan Recognizes RTI for its Data-Centric Connext Product Suite, the Connectivity Software of Choice for Autonomous Systems

RTI Connext® , based on the Data Distribution Service™ standard, addresses autonomous systems technical requirements by providing connectivity libraries, APIs, and powerful developer tools that enable advanced analytics and real-time control. As a result, RTI creates efficient and secure systems for its customers and facilitates complex coding processes with comprehensive and reliable software.

"Frost & Sullivan finds RTI's solution unique in supporting agile, modular development while satisfying autonomous systems' demanding technical requirements, such as high data volumes, low latency, high resilience, reliability, and security," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The Connext suite of products supports different autonomous systems, ensuring modularity, interoperability, agility, and enhanced total cost of ownership. All core products offer connectivity libraries and APIs, developer tools, and infrastructure services."

RTI's reliable solutions provide global businesses great flexibility to tailor development and deployment plans according to their needs and goals, boosting productivity and efficiency. Additionally, its highly skilled team provides outstanding customer experience due to unrivaled industry expertise and can train customers in RTI Academy, the company's virtual learning platform. This is expected to increase in tandem with the demand for autonomous systems worldwide.

"The successful deployment of RTI's solution in more than 1,800 autonomous systems of diverse requirements boosts customer confidence as RTI has demonstrated its versatility in supporting new or emerging requirements. To this end, RTI goes beyond being a vendor and positions itself as an ideal partner for long-term success with the ability to meet future needs," noted Sankara Narayanan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers' success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) DDS standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

