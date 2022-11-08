Frost & Sullivan recognizes Spectrum Enterprise as the Customer Value Leader in the United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Industry

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized Spectrum Enterprise with the 2021 US Business Carrier Ethernet Services Customer Value Leadership Award. Organizations often want to combine software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) technology with carrier Ethernet-built WAN to securely connect an expanded number of locations nationwide, and Spectrum Enterprise is successfully supporting this hybrid networking trend by integrating its managed SD-WAN offering with traditional WAN services. These hybrid network solutions are cost-effective and deliver high performance, efficiency, effectiveness, and flexibility of WANs, enabling seamless business operations.

2021 United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Customer Value Leadership Award

The emergence of SD-WAN has caused enterprises to increasingly adopt hybrid networking. "Spectrum Enterprise's hybrid network solution supports the rising SD-WAN deployment, therefore, fueling Spectrum Enterprise's Ethernet services growth," said Amrit Singh, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Spectrum Enterprise is well positioned to acquire customers migrating from legacy services to managed SD-WAN due to its strength in the Ethernet market."

Today's widespread use of cloud-based applications and the increasing need to connect to third-party cloud service providers among enterprises have resulted in the need for high-capacity Ethernet connectivity. Spectrum Enterprise's Cloud Connect service enables customers connecting to its Ethernet to easily build a cloud-accessible WAN and directly connects with key cloud service providers. Spectrum Enterprise's service offering enables clients to empower remote employees with cloud-based tools and enterprise applications, supporting a mobile workforce.

"Spectrum Enterprise leverages technical innovation and thought leadership to spur growth and continually increase its market share. The company provides enterprises with the flexibility needed to embrace both SD-WAN and hybrid networking, allowing enterprises to efficiently expand their wide area networks," adds Singh.

Spectrum Enterprise Managed Network Edge (MNE), a SD-WAN solution that enhances visibility and network infrastructure control for clients, provides both a fully-managed or co-managed option. Spectrum Enterprise continues to invest in its network solutions portfolio to provide extra value to its Ethernet customers, including the availability of up to 100 Gbps service. With its outstanding performance, Spectrum Enterprise earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award in the US business carrier Ethernet services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions : Internet access , Ethernet access and networks , Voice and TV solutions . The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

