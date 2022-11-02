Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Stratus for Edge IIoT Product Leadership

Stratus receives 2022 Global Product Leadership Award for edge compute platforms that reduce unplanned downtime and ensures continuous availability of business-critical operations

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) edge computing solutions industry, and, based on its research results, recognizes Stratus, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), the global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous computing solutions with the 2022 Global Product Leadership Award. The company delivers high-availability, fault-tolerant computing, enabling companies to securely and remotely run business-critical operations without downtime at the data center and Edge. Stratus has a legacy of designing and delivering best-in-class technology to various customers, including industrial environments that require rugged devices and fault tolerance for mission-critical applications. Its product roadmap (planning, development, and implementation strategies) incorporates client feedback for close alignment with customers' dynamic needs. Through feedback, Stratus identifies and addresses priority functional requirements for edge computing.

Stratus' ztC Edge (zero-touch computing) platform strikes a balance between rugged hardware and high-performance software, backed by more than 40 years of industry-leading expertise. The purpose-built platform differentiates the company, with superior design, reliability, and support as its central pillars. Leveraging its unique fault-tolerant software, Stratus ensures its technology is "always on." Traditional servers and high-availability clusters leverage multiple servers for recovery should a failure occur. However, Stratus builds these features into its platform, enabling it to address key downtime and data loss causes (hardware failover, human error, and component and software revision incompatibilities).

Sebastian Trolli, a Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Technologies, noted, "Customers rely on Stratus' platforms for critical operations that require continuous or high availability for these functions. As a result, the company develops deep and highly strategic relationships with its customers, many of which have relied on Stratus for decades."

The company stands apart from competitors by offering platforms to meet the specific needs of edge environments rather than retrofitting their solutions to make them more robust. Stratus realizes edge technology is not one-size-fits-all. Thus, the company builds solutions from the bottom up to address relevant customer needs. Additionally, Stratus achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Internet of Things (IoT) Core cloud platform and Microsoft Azure for IoT certification, simplifying and streamlining delivery to the AWS or Microsoft cloud through one connection. The company rounds out its technology's value proposition with proven features that deliver end-to-end value for IT and OT operations, including:

Industrial interoperability

Simplified security

OT manageability

Rugged and hot-swappable nodes

Scalable system replication

"Stratus complements its technology with a strong customer focus and incorporates comprehensive service options, customer success programs, and ongoing support throughout the client journey. With a high-quality and reliable solution and proper understanding of the market's needs, the company is a product leader," said Samantha Fisher, a Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "With its strong overall performance, Stratus earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Product Leadership Award in the IIoT edge computing solutions market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus, an SGH company, ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, Stratus has provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud, and data center— driving uptime and efficiency.

